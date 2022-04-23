We were naughty children

Ibrahim

How would you describe Mwamin?

Mwamin is kind and so loving that everyone wants to stay around her. She tries her best to make people around her happy.

Are you close?

We are close in different areas such at our workplace and when it comes to family she is the closest to me.

Describe the last thing you did together.

We planned to carry out some activity that would bring in money since I had lost my job. So, we were figuring out the next move but it was not successful.

Do you complement each other?

Yes, because we are siblings, workmates and most of the time we are together. Definitely, that makes us complementary.

How often do you argue?

We take so long to argue about our personal matters but when it comes to family issues we tend to do so especially if we think there is one of our elders who needs advice.

If you received a call that she has been arrested, what crime would come to mind?

That she has been framed, because she is more cautious than I am.

How different or alike are you?

The difference is that she cannot lie to me yet I sometimes tell lies to her.

We are both radio reporters, presenters and editors and anchor Luganda news.

Any nicknames for each other?

We call ourselves Weewe.

Where did this nickname come from?

It is a word mostly VJ Junior uses in translated movies, especially in the fighting scenes. We used to watch them a lot.

What can you do that she cannot?

I can do what it takes to get what I want but she gives up easily.

Any favourite childhood memory?

We used to do every good and bad thing together, so our parents would beat us because they knew we obviously did everything together.

What things are you both bad at?

Discussing our friend’s secrets between ourselves. We feel it is not right.

What did you most fight about as children?

Not treating me like I was last born and me not respecting her as my elder sister.

What habits does she have that you would change if you could?

She is so selfless that she wants to help each and everyone.

How has growing up changed her?

She has learnt how to handle people rather than thinking of making them happy and this has helped her so much.

Mwamin

How would you describe Ibrahim?

Ibrahim is understanding, free-spirited, friendly yet he might seem to have a somewhat complicated personality if you are not used to him.

Are you close?

Yes, because we see each other almost everyday.

Describe the last thing you did together. There was project implementation plan we were working on and it is in the offing so, I cannot talk about it.

Do you ever feel like you complement each other?

So much we are siblings who stand with each other at all times.

How often do you argue?

We rarely argue but may be sometimes about family matters.

If you received a call that he has been arrested, what crime would come to mind?

I would think of a friend misleading him into a monetary deal but would run to check first.

How different or alike are you?

I can run to him when things are hard but he cannot just do the same because he likes to figure out solutions for himself. On the side of being alike, we are all hardworking.

Any nicknames for each other

In fact we share one Weewe.

What is the origin of this name?

From the translated movies by VJ Jjingo.

What can you do that he cannot do?

If it means separating from the family he can, as long as he has a target to meet but I cannot do it.

Any favourite childhood memory?

There is a day we delayed to take a bath and the moment we started, a banana stem rolled to where were bathing from and next thing we were screaming for help.

What things are you both bad at?

We are all not good at meeting people physically for consultation. We feel it is time consuming so we prefer using phones.