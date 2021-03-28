We were often mistaken for twins

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Carol

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer now.

Describe the last thing you did with your sibling?

The last significant thing I did with my sister was in hospital when I was giving birth to my first born. Eva was by my side the night before, during the hard labour with my husband. She stayed in hospital for as long as I was admitted. Her and my mum were doing everything for me. She loves my son like her own.

Did you have a favourite game when you were children?

We loved “Mario” in the Super Mario video game. But being two girls with seven brothers, they dominated the video game and we always settled to look on.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

No, I have never felt like we compete because we are opposites in character. Unlike me, Carol is an introvert.

Which one is more into fashion and trends?

Eva always knows the latest songs, films, follows celebrities and knows most fashion trends. She is like my social media platform, I get all the information from her.

She is also a great dancer who used to go out often, knew the latest music and new hangouts in town before Covid-19.

Whereas I am an extrovert, my idea of fun has never been dancing. I cannot forget to mention that she taught me how to use Twitter.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

We argued and fought a lot as children but never as adults.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

Cybercrime because of her skills in information technology and has always had “FBI” tendencies.

In which area are you completely different?

Numerous. Relationships; whereas I am for the good guy, Carol prefers a “bad” boy who will keep her on her toes.

In social activities; Carol loves dancing while I like staying home with family.

I love talking to and visiting people, especially relatives but Carol would rather hang out with friends.

Carol is independent-minded. I am a mummy and daddy’s girl who will consult even on the smallest of things.

I love playing and seeing the fun in everything yet Carol is serious and tough. I giggle during gatherings and meetings.

In which area are you alike?

We love the same kind of film and series. We used to stay up that whole night watching reality shows, especially The Voice which our brothers got tired of.

Discipline and seriousness with life; I think our brothers dread us for always sitting them down for reality check talks.

Nickname you have for her?

I call her Naki which is the short form of Nakisozi.

What can you do that your sister cannot?

I used to spend Christmas with my jajjas (grandparents) in the village before I got married. Carol would never do this because it is not her idea of fun.

Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

I think I am because I am the first born, so I believe I am many “firsts” for my parents.

Favourite childhood memory…

Our parents always bought us the same clothes and people mistook us for twins.

What things are you both bad at?

We are a bit rigid and disciplinarians, so we might come off as super imposing.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

I am good at art and crafts, the skills I acquired from Gayaza Junior School where I did my primary education. As sisters, we are good writers, Carol has a blog and I have just opened one too called “Bethel”.

What did you most fight about as children?

We just had sibling rivalries.

What habit(s) does your sibling have that you would change if you could?

She has a tough face which sometimes comes off as anti-social. I would like to make her jollier.

What has changed about your sister ?

Eva is more mature and responsible. She was naughty in school.



Eva

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer now.

Describe the last thing you did with your sibling?

We took Arthur for a post-circumcision checkup at Kibuli Hospital.

What was your favourite childhood game?

Mario, the video game.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

Not at all.

Which one is more into fashion and trends?

I am more into trends but for fashion I vote her because all the clothes she gives me are so classy and every time I wear them, people complement me.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

I have no memory of us ever arguing.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

Does over helping people pass for a crime? If yes, then she would probably be in jail for that. Alternatively she would go to jail for laughing at something at a burial or during a serious meeting.

In which area are you completely different?

She is a high heels girl while I am team pumps.

She is always off key while singing while I am better.

She would rather be with family while I would choose friends (though these days I am over people so I would rather be around family growing up)

I have a sweet tooth while she prefers salty things.

Nickname you have for her?

Nalumbuye, our family jargon for “strict” or ‘quarrelsome’ or one who polices her siblings.

Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

Of course her. She is my dad’s favourite.

Favourite childhood memory…

Going to Nabugabo Beach and Christmas breakfasts

What things are you both bad at?

Hiding our emotions. We both ugly cry when we are happy.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

Leadership.

What did you most fight about ?

I only remember fighting while washing dishes because I disliked rinsing but she insisted I do the rinsing since I am the younger one.

What habits does your sibling have that you would change if you could?

She helps people too much. So, I would only pick those worthy and leave out the rest.

What has changed about your sister as she has become older?

She is the same funny, bubbly, and breath of fresh air but she has been so since day one.

Who has more friends and why?

I could have more but if we are talking about total package friends, then she definitely has more friends than me.

Who reads more?

Counsel Eva, though I read quite a lot too.



Titbits...

Similarities

• Both love films, especially series; The Voice takes the crown.• We love the same music genres.

• We see through fake people in a snap.

• We love literature.

• We are not morning people.

