Weaning: Why mothers shouldn’t take it for granted

Uganda is among the countries in East Africa with high levels of under nutrition, according to BioMed Central (BMC) journal

The journal whose focus is on the social determinants of health, the environmental, behavioral, and occupational correlates of health and disease, and the impact of health policies, practices and interventions on the community, further reveals that about 29 percent or 3 in 10 children below 5 years of age are stunted while about 3.5 per cent of all children below 5 years of age in Uganda are faced with body wasting - too thin for his or her height.

Importantly aforementioned data has been corroborated by UBOS and ministry of health statistics.

Economic sector players involved in Dairy Industry value chain now feel they have a role to play in helping mothers smoothly transitioned from solely breastfeeding to another important stage in the life of the child’s growth – weaning.

Weaning is the process of stopping feeding your baby with breast milk. Ideally, the first step towards weaning your baby is introducing complementary foods alongside your breast milk around the age of six months. The weaning process continues until breast milk is completely replaced by other foods and drinks, reads a statement by Pearl Dairy following the launch of what the statement describes as its nutritious Introduction to Solid Foods for Infants.

According to the statement, Pearl Dairy, a leading dairy product manufacturer in Uganda, notes that complementary feeding solution for infants, aims to support parents in the essential journey of weaning their babies off exclusive breastfeeding by introducing solid foods.

“With an unwavering commitment to combat malnutrition challenges prevalent in Uganda, we are have a responsibility to ensure optimal nutrition for infants during their crucial developmental phase, the General Manager Pearl Dairy, said Mr Bijoy Varghese.

Pediatricians and nutritionists say weaning babies off and introducing them to solid foods should preferably be seamless and convenient. Providing a nourishing cereal-based nutrition for babies, complemented by milk is highly commendable.

"We believe that every child deserves a healthy start in life," said Bijoy Varghese in a statement.