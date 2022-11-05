Welcome to Nairobi

I love being at home. I am a dedicated homebody, with no apologies. However, even I have to, on occasion, venture out of my cocoon to socialise and make certain purchases that can only be done in the noisy, crowded, Central Business District, or simply ‘town’ as we call it in these parts.

When in town, you will need to engage all your senses, and perhaps even develop additional ones. You will find gaping manholes in front of you, loose paving slabs and slippery patches of mud waiting to turn you into an embarrassing meme. All around you the air will be polluted by the noise of various phone shops trying to outdo each other in order to win customers.

From all indications, their strategy is to induce searing migraines in their potential customers, thus forcing them to stop right there, in front of the phone shop where lo and behold! The phones of their dreams await them. Some of the phone shops with a bigger marketing budget hire whole trucks, complete with P.A system and a set of gyrating youngsters dressed in branded t-shirts. Of course, the whole setup is incomplete without an MC with a voice like gravel, shouting the attributes of the mobile phones on sale.

While all this happens, please be careful when crisscrossing roads because around every corner is a speeding matatu being driven like a Formula 1 vehicle. Sidewalks do exist in Nairobi, I am happy to report, but they are full of boda boda riders driving on them and hooting angrily at pedestrians; hawkers selling tomatoes and fruits and handcart-pushers who will even step on your head if that will cut a few minutes from their work.

If you survive all these dangers, congratulations! What you now need to do is avoid crowds; street performers and the like. These are usually crawling with pickpockets and others with ill-intent.

When in town, clutch your bag tightly to yourself and adopt the pace of a marathon runner. Do not look left or right until you get to your destination.