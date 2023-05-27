Wetsetse paving her musical path

Tell us who you are?

My name is Suzan Wetsetse I was born in Bududa. I am an artiste and a businesswoman. (I make and sell juice). I am a graduate of Ethics and Human Rights from Makerere University.

Why did you pick interest in music as a career?

I loved music since I was a little girl. My father and I used to record some songs on cassette recorders back then. I took music as a career in April 2021.

Which music personalities have you worked with in the music industry?

I have worked with Inspektor Jil, Mastabeatz, JPowers, Wallace, Siko, Noah Wapera, JabbiLive, among others. I appreciate them for who they made me.

First thing you do in the morning?

I check my calendar and set goals for my day on my phone. Then, I pray, prepare my outfit for the day, and head to the bathroom. I take a glass of water or juice and I get my day started.

First thing you do when you get to work is…?

I check on my clients through phone calls to take their orders.

What is your fondest childhood memory?

I remember my father putting a rule for us to speak only English at home. This did not last a day. But, all his children got a distinction in English at school which was better than just speaking it.

First best friend?

My mother (RIP), was my everything.

When did you have your first kiss?

In Senior Three, it was a surprise kiss at school. We had a power outage during evening preps someone did it to me. I shall not divulge the whole detail. But, that was naughty!

Tell us about the first book you read.

The Government Inspector, a satirical play by Russian dramatist and novelist, Nikolai Gogol.

What book are you reading now?

My Poor Husband is A Billionaire Mafia by Sheila Gates (when probed for detail she says, “ I will tell you about it when I am through with it.”).

First job you did was…?

I had worked for a longtime in some company whose name I will not reveal because of issues such as nonpayment. However, my first paid job was cooking and serving at a catering company.

Your first salary on that job?

I used to earn Shs10,000 each day we would go out to work because it was not a regular thing.

What is your current job?

I make juice and do music.

What do you like about your job?

My job allows me time for studio-(the joy of self-employment).

What motivated you to go into self-employment?

I had worked for others before but I could not apportion my time well. I realised that by being self-employed I would get time to purse my dream for music.

What songs have you released?

I have released songs such as Kobola (Collabo with Inspektor Jil), Shisa sha wele, Mwisana, Shendi, Binji, Lukoosi, All is vanity, and Wanyala which also featured in Beautiful Mbale.

What kind of music do you do?

I do Gospel contemporary music.

Who is your music manager?

At the moment I do not have a manager but one day, God willing I will get one.

Who is your music role model?

None in particular because I admire different things from different artistes. From the branding, their music genre, costumes, the persistence to general lifestyle.

What is your future plan?

I recently opened Shendi, a project for girls. I hope to reach out to more girls in person to talk and help finding ways to deal with difficulties they face.

I want them to understand that they are not alone.

Quick notes

Your hobbies…?

I love eating, going to new places (however, I dislike travelling), singing and doing anything that makes me happy.

Favourite food...

Posho, sukuma wiki and beef.

Music you listen to…

Mostly oldies be it gospel or contemporary but my aim is to learn from their style.

Most memorable experience?

I left my university to my sister’s to support her during guild campaigns. And, she went through. It was beautiful and satisfying.

You regret…?

Being a people pleaser.

The best advice you have ever received is…?