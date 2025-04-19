What about that surprise

Apparently, I am difficult to surprise. I guess this should come as no surprise (ha ha) and it is the reason my husband has given up surprising me.

What we do is have a straightforward conversation regarding what I would like for my birthday, for example. If it is within reason and within budget, I get it. Great!

The best part about it is that I do not get surprises featuring things that I loathe—for example sponge cakes. Why on earth do people eat sponge cakes, by the way? If you are not normally tempted to eat your dishwashing sponge, then why would you want to add sugar to it, cover it in cream, throw some fruit on top of it and then call it a cake?

I guess this will remain an unsolved mystery. Brethren, today I want to give you two very important tips on surprising your loved ones. Firstly, be very careful when planning surprises that involve hiding people in someone’s house.

Nobody wants to walk into their home, lock the gate, start taking off their bra and farting with reckless abandon only to switch on the lights and realise that 20 sets of ears were listening to their every move…please don’t!

Secondly, I think surprise marriage proposals are overrated. If you have been in a serious relationship for a good while and it is obvious that marriage is on the cards, you do not need to save up for one year so that you can ask your beloved to carry you while in a chopper above Bwindi National Park.

First of all, do you even know how noisy it is inside a chopper? Abeg! I think the word ‘yes’ would sound the same in a quiet corner of your favourite restaurant. How I wish ‘proposers’ would write a letter ( handwritten) detailing how much and why they admire the ‘proposee’, the rosy future awaiting the two of them .