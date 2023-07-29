What beauty pageant cost me - Vivian

Tell us about Vivian Boonabana.

I am a social worker and the current Miss Uganda West. Also, I am passionate about mental health and I work with different organisations.

Briefly tell us about your journey to the crown.

Since high school, I dreamt of being Miss Uganda because I would have the opportunity to work with different NGOs. I started training myself and talked to my mentor about knowing requirements for the position.

In 2019, I wanted to start the Miss Uganda journey, but I was scared and chose to give it more time and prepare fully for it. When I joined university, I used the opportunity to learn people more,.I studied a course that would enable me to learn how I would enrich my community. I got mentors from the Honour’s College at Uganda Christian University, Mukono which aims to build and shape leaders.

My journey at Honours College helped me to get certain resources that would help in the public sphere. For example, speaking and learning to communicate. I also got help from various people including my family.

Any worries you had before you joined Miss Uganda?

I had stage fright. I would wonder how I would face crowds.

How was your boot camp experience?

It was great because there were many activities that I enjoyed, but overall I loved the place where we stayed at because the horizon looked like it met Lake Victoria. It was beautiful watching in the evening. We always caught sight of aeroplanes and I enjoyed running.

What was your inspiration behind pursuing the Miss Uganda crown?

I wanted to be a transformative leader and I believed this would be an opportunity to exercise my leadership in a different way that would impact my community and bring change.

What were the goals you wanted to achieve in the pageant?

I wanted to make many friends and achieve good social capital, which I believe is a work in progress every day. I wanted to boost my confidence and learn to speak and get out of my comfort zone.

Were you on any special diet during the pageant preps?

No, I was not.

What kept you going when you wanted to give up?

I always finish what I set out to do. By God’s grace, He saw me throughout the journey.

Are there lessons you picked from the experience?

I have learnt to trust my intuition, speak out and be patient. I also learnt to be patient even when things do not go as planned. I learnt not to be afraid to ask.

Challenges include...?

Negativity and toxic messages from some social media users, but I learnt to prioritise myself and know what to give attention to and what not to give attention to.

I struggled with imposter syndrome which led me to compare myself with other contestants.

The best advice you received while on the journey was…?

Being myself and enjoying the journey. It can be overwhelming sometimes and I can tend to compare and lose love for myself in the process.

How did you feel in the final moments of your journey?

I was grateful for how far God had brought me. I was grateful for my friends and family and everyone who supported me.

Your advice to those interested in the Miss Uganda pageant?

Work hard, stay in school and learn how to grow out of your horizon. Try to engage in leadership and stay active in class. You will be able to grow as a person.

Best advice ever received is…?

My grandmother said if I give my best and I am satisfied, other opinions do not matter.

Quick fire

What are your hobbies?

Photo and videography, plus travelling.

Your best meal is…?

I love matooke and chicken.

Your role models are…?

My grandmother, aunties, sisters and some friends of mine inspire me.