What can we do to redeem children from screens?

I was having my weekly session with my German physiotherapist, to make the pain of push and pull less.

We usually chat about more pleasant things in life, and this time we talked about his cute son who will join primary school.

He told me that they were preparing the little boy for his school by fall this year when he turns six years old and sharing with me a few details of how excited the little boy is, a little point profoundly touched me when he said his son was particularly happy with the library card that he received upon registration.

The little boy was explaining to his father that his card entitled him to borrow books from the school library.

He went into details of how the books were labelled in different colours according to categories and age and many more details.

His father was also astonished at how at this tender age he had such a great capacity for memorisation of details we seem not to take note of.

For the past few years, on several occasions, while trying to buy gifts for young ones, sometimes in consultation with the parents, I have been often reminded that they have everything.

True that when I enter their rooms where one can get dizzy with all the toys and games from corner to corner, sometimes I wonder if they even have time to play with these toys.

Apparently, the element of excitement is gone albeit for a few minutes after opening the gifts, so to hear about the excitement of the little boy with his library card is a good relief.

Of course, through my chats with the therapist during the last few years, I had an idea how they were working on the education of their children.

There is time for everything, sleeping, waking up, food, playtime, TV time, reading time and above all a walk in the nature on daily basis.

In many families, even the very wealthy ones, children are not automatically given things they want or ask for. There are regulations and parameters that need to be respected and observed, to help the child appreciate what they end up receiving.

On first hand experience, I witnessed how very close family members who grew up in a difficult financial situation turned out to be.

To start with, I noticed how hard these children were studying in school to be able to excel.

After education, starting a career and growing in that job from one achievement to another. Then, spending on luxuries was not entertained before making sure they owned a roof over their head, and a savings account for the education of their children was open.