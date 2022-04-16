What Easter means to Christians and how they observe it

Charles Ssali, school director

Easter is a time for me to reflect on how Jesus died for humanity and his love for me as an individual. I like his faith because he had a choice to escape suffering but he did not. I pray always to have such strong faith and die in God’s way.

I normally celebrate Easter by observing the Holy Week and I try to live by godly standards. Lastly, I go to church on Easter Sunday to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Solome Bangi, model

Easter is one of the principle holidays or feasts of Christianity that marks the resurrection of Jesus, three days after his crucifixion. I believe that Easter is a joyful end to Lent which is a season of fasting and repentance. It is about winning in the suffering and crucifixion, then rising from the dead which symbolises victory. Jesus’s defeat of death gives us hope of rising again after the earthly life. On Easter, I go church to praise the risen Lord then return home and make merry with my family. .

Robby Muhumuza, communication consultant

Easter is a significant remembrance date. As a Christian, I remember the trials, suffering, death and resurrection of the son of God for my sins and the rest of humankind so that God can forgive us and accept us as his children.

It is a time of reflection and gratitude towards God for me. In my church (Watoto), a Pentecostal church we do not have special prayers, Bible readings or hymns for Easter, Good Friday or Easter Monday but I normally spend the first part of Easter Sunday in church praising and worshiping God and later, feast with my family at home. I no longer go to the beach or wildlife centre on Easter Monday as it used to be because my children are all grown-ups and out of home.

Peterson Walube, head teacher

Easter is a moment to reflect on hope given and what Christ went through. Most of the people around Jesus lost almost everything with no hope at all. However, the day of resurrection, hope was reinforced. So, it is the same feeling I get on this great day. Knowing that there is light at every end of the tunnel in all ways of life. On Easter, I go to church in the morning and later have more time with family at home because of my long schedules on other days.

Ziporah Nalubega, registration assistant Nira

Easter reminds me of how God loved us so unconditionally. He had to sacrifice His only son to die for the sins of people who were not worth the pain He went through. But, He wanted me to be free. I observe the day by going to church and meditating on how worthy I am before the Creator.

Patrick Erinyo, lawyer

The most profound or theological significance of Easter is the good deed, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The supernatural resurrection from the dead symbolises the victory of life over death by Jesus Christ, thereby expressing His love and compassion which reached out to everyone and, hence eternal life granted to those who believe in Him.

Such days are so symbolic that I fast and pray that the Almighty can restore me to the right path. There are times I have to lock myself in a room alone to pray and feel the presence of God. As a way of celebrating the risen Lord, we go to church with my family then choose to either go to a recreation centre or go camping.

Joshua Opio, procurement officer

Easter is a holiday where we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ after his crucifixion, death, and burial. The significance of Easter is that, Jesus Christ’s triumph over death, his resurrection means the eternal life that is granted to all who believe in Him. I believe the purpose of Easter is the full confirmation that we were redeemed for the love of Jesus. This love needs to be extended to all mankind.

We celebrate Easter because God lived the life we should have lived, and died the death we deserved to die so that we could live.

During this period, I spend time with my family, share great moments and make merry. I used to travel occasionally to the village and celebrate with the extended family until two years when survival became more crucial than celebrations.

Ann Nkangi, social worker

Easter, from when Jesus started suffering indicates God’s ways of his love for us. Jesus being crucified meant us being forgiven of our sins. His resurrection is a sign of hope for all that was lost. He is risen, means that life, peace, joy and hope are reborn. I never miss going to church on Easter for praise and worship and, to give my offering.

I also send Easter messages to family ,friends, and listen to worship songs. Being a wife and a mother, I make a special meal for the family and we hang out in the evening. Just like Christmas, Easter is a family day.