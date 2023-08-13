What happens in the salon remains in the salon

From time to time, I have a long hair salon day, and my regular hairdresser happens to run the most relaxed salon I have ever been to. In this salon there is actually no hurry. An appointment that is set for 10am, can easily start half an hour later. But then, what is interesting is that most of the clients are very patient. Each one sits on a chair, scrolling through their phone, reading a magazine or a book they brought along, and take it in as peacefully as possible. The only nag is within me!

What is interesting is that the hairdressers, even if late on their schedule, take all the time in the world to groom the client’s hair to perfection.

Not only that, there is also the chatting part which apparently is part and parcel of this salon visit.

During my visit on that particular day, there were two hairdressers and an assistant. One of them focused on one or two clients, while the other one juggled between three clients at a time. So while one waited, the other had the hair washed by the assistant while the third one was having the haircut and blow dry. As soon as she was finished with one, the second had the hair washed and ready for the required procedure.

Now do not get me wrong, the salonist did not mind and was not at all stressed out that there were people waiting, she took everyone in, even those without appointments and when it was their turn, she offered them a drink and the most important part, besides the haircut, was about to start , the chatting!

For those clients who were regulars, it was asking about the family members, sometimes even using their names, then following up on events that were left pending since the last visit. For those whom she was meeting for the first time, it was an introduction session. With some she was very curious to know more, while some others did not hit the right chord and the chat ended on a cold note.

Of course, being summer time and school holidays, the main subject was holidays, and where everyone will spend their vacation. Knowing that Luxembourg is a country that thrives and depends mostly on foreign manpower, everyone is enthusiastic to return to their homeland and visit the family. For those whose families live here, its a trip to the surrounding countries in Europe or as far as Egypt and Morocco.

However, some environmentally conscious people decide not to travel by plane and prefer to drive to their destination. Back to our salon, from time to time, the chatting voices go quite low, then you realise a secret is being shared.