When all else fails, give work a shot

First of all, it would be wrong of me to fight with a child. I am sure I could catch a criminal case for that. But also, I am a lover, not a fighter. So, after reading the Gen Zs open letter to millennials that featured in the Daily Monitor of Friday, August 8, I was more concerned than offended.

What, dear child, makes you think that you are that prominent in our thought systems? That we want to be you or despise you for the different way of showing up? Look, child, calm down. We did not even realise you were there until you started venting. You do you (as long as it is legal), and we will do us. Just show up and do your best. Enjoy diversity, it is the spice of life.

We do not care what you wear, what music you listen to, which part of your brain is underdeveloped, or how you work, as long as you have got results to show. So there, there. Now to more urgent matters. I used to want to be a dance choreographer and so I followed this passion. I went to the National Theatre, where I met other young people who breathed dance. There were a number of professional choreographers who would hold free dance training sessions every evening at the theatre.

One of them was Jonas Byaruhanga. I wonder where he is now. We were taught Salsa, Cha-cha, Jive, did some contemporary ballet, and contemporary African dance. All free of charge. And at the end of a certain period, we would perform on stage. Most of the young people I danced with had no formal employment, so they had time on their hands.

I did that for about a year, and then the grand finale to what was supposed to be my dance career happened. One day, during a group dance performance in the main auditorium, while everyone went down on their knees, I, in all my glory, did a powerful, energy-filled, extremely confident star-jump with my eyes closed so I did not even notice that I had messed up.

It was only when I planted my ten flexed fat toes on that wooden stage floor that I realised what had happened. I had skipped a step. It was supposed to be the knee bow before the star jump. I quickly found my rhythm again and joined in the rest of the steps, but I knew it was over then.

I did not have the heart to return to the stage after. So, I slowly slipped away from theatre and eventually took a day job like normal people my age. Now I sit behind a desk reading and editing 8,000-word articles on the biodiversity of orange sweet potatoes.

During my lunch break, I ogle young dancers and hope they have a more fulfilling and paying dance career. However, if I knew then what I know now, I probably would not have given up. In fact, I would have shown up the next day and worked harder to prove that I was the good stage dancer I knew I was. What I would not do, though, is make the pilgrimage to Gulu to seek the audience of the good old Gen Salim Saleh.

Recently, in case you missed the news, a group of more than 70 members of the creative industry were turned away from Gulu City after arriving unannounced to meet the general. They camped outside the general’s residence. It is said that their presence disrupted traffic to Gulu airfield and the surrounding neighbourhood. They demanded Shs5b that the General allegedly promised the creative industry.

The general has now reportedly imposed a total ban on artistes, promoters, and other creative groups from his home. I know life is hard and can be doubly so, especially for creatives, but does that justify this handout culture? That a whole you will carry yourself to a rich man’s home to demand a cash handout?

Now, do not get me wrong. If you gave me money, I would take it, but to be so entitled as to camp outside someone’s home demanding money you have not worked for, no. It is okay to ask for help when things fail and receive help when it is given, but not demand it. Go sing your song, if it makes you money, good. If it does not, join the rest of us with two left feet in editing 8,000-word articles on orange sweet potatoes.