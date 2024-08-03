When and how to apply that scent

Some people say you are as good as your perfume. Scents are quite a trend. The best perfume to wear ranges from oil to liquid depending on individual taste and preference.

Trust your instincts and choose fragrances that make you feel confident, comfortable, and happy. But, when and how to wear it is a matter that could be guided by an expert.

Daytime vs evening

Kenneth Otieno Okello, a perfume connoisseur who also has a diploma in perfumery and a master’s in oil and scentology, says for daytime wear, opt for lighter, fresher fragrances such as citrus, floral, or green scents.

“These are typically subtler and more suitable for everyday activities, work, or casual outings and they include Chanel Blue De Chanel for Men, Creed Aventus for her,” says Okello, whose all-time favoutrite is D&G Light Blue intense.

He advises that for evening or special occasions, you may prefer richer, more intense fragrances such as oriental, woody, or gourmand scents. “These tend to be more long-lasting and make a stronger statement. For example, the Dior Homme intense for men and Gucci by Gucci for women.”

Seasonal considerations

Okello, also the proprietor of Perfume Plus, a perfume store in Kampala, says in warmer weather, lighter and more refreshing fragrances are often preferred. Citrus, aquatic, and fruity scents are popular choices for spring and summer (if you are not in the tropics).

Kenneth Okello, the perfume connoisseur. PHOTO | ISAAC SEJJOMBWE

“My for both male and female. Also, in colder weather, you may gravitate towards warmer and richer fragrances such as spicy, woody, and amber scents. These are well-suited for fall and winter. For men go for Viktor &Rolf Spice Bomb Extreme and women should go for YSL Black Opium.

Occasion



When it comes to occasion, he states that for professional settings or formal occasions, it’s best to choose subtle and understated fragrances that will not overpower others.

“Opt for clean, fresh, or floral scents that are office-appropriate. For men, I advice you go for Prada L’home while women, go for Prada la femme. For romantic dates or evening events, he advises that you may want to wear a more alluring and sensual fragrance that reflects your personality and enhances your mood these include Replica By The Fireplace for both men and women or G.A Stronger With You Intensely.

Body chemistry



Perfume interacts differently with each individual’s body chemistry, so it is essential to test fragrances on your skin before buying or wearing them. What smells fantastic on one person may not necessarily smell the same on another.

“Apply perfume to pulse points such as wrists, neck, and behind the ears, where body heat can help to diffuse the scent.”

Layering fragrances

Experiment with layering different fragrances to create a unique and personalised scent. You can layer perfumes, body lotions, or scented oils to enhance and prolong the fragrance.

Concentration of perfume