When bankers went Caribbean 

Style and business. The customer service week, an international week-long event celebrated annually during the first week of October to recognise the importance of customer service excellence.

This year I&M bank employees dressed to their nines to celebrate this week. The theme was Caribbean fun, writes Isaac Ssejjombwe.

Caribbean cruise men

This man read the memo and turned up in a Caribbean cruise men Hawaiian shirt teemed with the fitting navy blue pants.

Panama hat

A traditional wide brimmed straw hat of Ecuadorian origin, has stood the test of time and Caribbean men cannot resist it. This man stood out with this accessory which he complemented with a Caribbean shirt, faded jeans, a blazer and black Nikes.

Khaki shorts

This outfit is so far from the Caribbean that it gives us a drink with the boys vibe. Perhaps he missed the memo.

Tropical print

The duo might have shopped for their shirts from the same place.

Their tropical print Hawaiian shirts were on point but we could agree that the one who teamed his with brown khakis looked smarter for the occasion while the other was moderate in his denim shorts.



Time for some linen

A white linen shirt and faded denim shorts were not bad. The fedora came in handy!