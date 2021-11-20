When did you choose to be a gym instructor?

In November 2012, during my Senior Six vacation my friend who was a manager at Meto Gym introduced me to this profession. He also introduced me to a short course in nutrition and weight management.

What were you doing before venturing into this business?

I was a student but I never had tuition to pursue my dream course. So, I took on part time work at the gym.

What exactly do you do?

I take people through rehabilitation programmes more so on weight issues and help them maintain the achieved results.

The first thing you do when you wake up…?

I wake up twice for different reasons.

Tell us more…

I wake up first at 3am to say a prayer then go back to sleep. Then, I wake up between 5.30am and 7am to eat a watermelon since I do not like water in the morning.

What is the first thing you do when you get at work?

I study my clients, especially their mood which helps me analyse the kind of work out to give them.

Your earliest childhood memory is…?

Ha! I remember when our wooden gate got broken my aunt wanted to bring a carpenter to fix it but we insisted on repairing it ourselves. She agreed but we put ladders to help us climb the gate whenever we returned home late.

Who was your first best friend?

My mother, we had a deep connection before she passed on in 2003.

What was your first kiss like?

I do not remember, I was very naughty in my childhood.

The first book you read was…?

The Bible.

Your first job was…?

Hawking passion fruit juice in kavera.

What was your first salary?

I remember I was paid a wage that varied from Shs200 to Shs 500 per day depending on the sales.

What did you use your first salary for?

I went to a restaurant bought mandazi and beef soup. I was so happy because I felt like a boss.

What is your current job?

I am a gym instructor in the evening while during the day I work at my wife’s juice shop in the heart of Mbale City.

What do you like about your job?

It is flexible,helps me do other gigs and I can work virtually and from anywhere.

Most memorable experience?

When I had just started working in 2013, one of my first clients was a 12-year-old weighing 66kgs.I was doubtful if I could pull it off but I managed to reduce his weight to 42kgs.I took it as an exam for my experience.

Biggest regret in life…?

None, it is like everything has happened for my good. The good times have helped me appreciate every effort that I put in, while bad times have come with lessons and highlighted areas for me to improve.

Best advice you have received…?

When I started to venture into my own classes, our pastor told me to follow my heart and take the step of faith into the unknown. I have been blessed through a journey of faith.

Your first crush was…?

My wife, to date every time I look at her I feel like wooing her again but I am scared because she might say no.

The best part of your work…?

Connecting with different people around the world and they look for me.

Worst part of work…?

They always blame me if someone does not achieve their goal, especially those who do not follow the exercises and the meal plans I give them.