When doing the wrong thing is right

Recently, as I waited for a taxi at a stage near our home, I was joined by a young mother and her son. Usually, at that time of day, taxis are far and apart, so to pass the time, I fell into conversation with the woman. But our conversation was suddenly interrupted by the young boy who informed his mother that he needed to use the bathroom. To my shock, the woman told the boy to go behind a nearby tree and ease himself, but the boy refused. This ignited his mother’s anger who started heckling him in Luganda; kati ensonyi zaki (why you are acting coy)?

But the boy would not budge and the mother turned to me thinking that as a fellow mother, I would support her. She started listing a litany of the boy’s misdeeds including being insolent. “He never listens to me,” she said angrily. But the look I gave her told her I was on the boy’s side, not hers. She left in a huff, dragging the boy to go and request one of the shopkeepers for the use of their bathroom.

Unfortunately, while there, a taxi came and we left them behind. All the way to Kampala, my heart went out to that boy because I knew he would be blamed for everything that went wrong that day. I also commended him for his bravery in the face of his mother’s strength. I wondered how long it would be before he gave into his mother’s skewed thinking or if he would continue to defy all the odds.

Parents and guardians have the power on their side because every child craves that familial approval, which is why children go ahead and commit crimes for them knowing that what they are doing is wrong. Indeed, it takes a special kind of strength for any child or even a person in a weaker position to defy or challenge the status quo. That is why people that have been involved in civil disobedience are often bestowed the honour of heroes. It takes so much self-sacrifice and even a level of desperation to disrupt the norm and draw attention to that which the rest of the society has chosen to turn a blind eye.

Sometimes, this quality is inherent such as the boy who knows it is wrong to ease himself anywhere but the designated places or it comes from experience. That boy’s action taught me that acts of civil disobedience do not have to be extreme.

You do not need millions of followers on social media to be an activist. If you notice something wrong within your community that you can change, go ahead and change it because small actions can lead to larger ones. You never know you might be inspiration for individuals who may be in need of such guidance.

Who knew that refusing to vacate a bus seat could lead to global change?

We all owe it to ourselves to stand up against what we feel is unjust, however right convention might perceive it.

For instance, wives vow before God and before all to obey their husbands, but what happens if your husband is leading you into transgression?

What if your spouse is a criminal or a terrorist? Are you still expected to obey him because as you know, ignorance is no defense against the law? How do you live with yourself knowing you had the opportunity to do the right thing but passed the opportunity simply because you were obeying orders?