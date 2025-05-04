When Gospel music hits the club dance floor

Recently, a Tik Tok video went viral featuring party revellers enjoyed their drinks at a popular hangout in Nansana with a Runyakitara gospel hymn blaring in their background. As they danced animatedly with their drinks in hand, this sparked a heated debate online. Should gospel music be played in public spaces often deemed ‘unholy ground’? While some viewers insisted that such music belongs strictly to places of worship, others argued that the song messages can resonate anywhere. Joseph Elshaddai, the CEO of Church Laughs, an initiative building Christian creative communities through comedy, poetry, dance and generosity, believes the sanctity of gospel music is rooted in its message rather than the venue where it is played. “Gospel music carries the transformative truth of Christ’s love, and its truth does not lose its power simply because of a bar or club setting where it is played. The heart behind the music, its authenticity and intent, remains the key determinant of its sanctity,” Elshaddai explains.

He notes that the beauty of gospel music lies in its universal appeal. Whether played in clubs or similar environments, it can reach individuals who might not otherwise encounter its message. “These settings can serve as unexpected venues for spiritual awakening, offering hope and inspiration in places where people are searching for connection and meaning,” he adds. He advocates for an open and proactive approach instead of dismissing this trend noting that the church should support creative expressions of gospel music that remain true to its core values. “By providing guidance, mentorship, and even collaboration with artistes, the church can help ensure that the message of gospel music continues to inspire and transform lives, no matter where it is heard,” he proposes. Citing Mark 16:15 and John 3:16, George Lubega, alias Exodus, an urban gospel artiste, says gospel music in bars or clubs is a good thing because the gospel is more effective on unfamiliar grounds. “Matthew 18:12-13 speaks of God’s love and compassion for the lost, so if the thought that gospel music should only be played in sacred places was relevant then this word would be of no effect at all,” he says.

Spiritual depth

Lubega observes that gospel music carries supernatural powers beyond human comprehension giving hope and healing. “If gospel music is spiritually rooted, it carries the spirit of God and it will change lives regardless of where it is played. If it is shallow then it is just another performer trying to act like a gospel artiste which then, it is of no spiritual effect because it is only coming from a carnal place,” he shares. In his projects, Lubega notes that he focuses on people who have not heard the gospel more than those who know it, emphasising that every soul matters to God. “I feel blessed then, because I have taken the gospel to unfamiliar spaces where it is more needed,” he says. Pop Solomon, a gospel artiste under the House of Dreign, argues that since Jesus preached on the streets and not only in the synagogues, the gospel should not be confined too. “Gospel songs playing in bars does not necessarily mean that the artiste put the song there. It shows that even the people in the world need to hear the gospel. We do music so that people can listen to it wherever it is played,” he shares.

Relieving stress

Emma Muwanguzi, a Christian TV host, says gospel music is meant to soothe people's hearts, uplift and strengthen them. He adds that some people go to bars because they want to relieve themselves of stress. However, he is skeptical about gospel artistes following their music into bars, saying it could lead them to stray from the church. “We have seen some go to bars claiming they want to preach the gospel or perform their songs, but they end up drifting away from the church. They get tempted, start drinking and do not return. It is not easy, unless you are truly called to that kind of ministry and are certain you will not be influenced,” Muwanguzi explains. Brian Lubega, a gospel singer, observes that if it is good news about the God’s kingdom, it should be preached although people have the free will to choose what they listen to.

“And the Good News about the Kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world, so that all nations will hear it; and then the end will come,” Lubega alludes to Matthew 24:14. Meanwhile Pr Martin Ssempa, the founder of Makerere Community Church, agrees that the message of Christ is the salt of the earth and it is to be everywhere. “The more the secular places it reaches, the better, because those people too need to hear about Jesus. I recall Judith Babirye’s Beera Nange, was played in clubs, drunkards sang to it as they stumbled back home calling on Jesus to be with them,” he shares. Pr Ssempa however notes that there are places that are set aside for Christianity purposes. In these places, they should not be playing what we know as secular or non-godly music. “We deployed that at Primetime (a weekly behavioural change rally at Makerere University) for 20 years recognising the role of good music, talk, comedy and entertainment and it had a great impact on students. So I think that the more gospel we play in all sorts of places, the better,” he says.

Motivation

The Very Rev Can Dr Rebecca Nyegenye , the Provost of All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, explains that though the gospel is supposed to reach out to those living in sin and do not know about Christ, the context in which it is played matters. “If I am playing the gospel with the intention of saving souls in the bar, then that is okay. But, if I am just playing it as any other music, then I am not achieving the target,” she says. For example, you can abuse Christianity by misusing something in a place where it is not supposed to be. Can Dr Nyegenye notes that for one to do something, they must believe in it. For instance, preaching the gospel of salvation requires one to be saved and speak out of conviction. “The person playing that music must have a conviction that this music is going to transform a life. If I come to the bar and I am playing music, I will prayerfully play that music with the intention of winning a soul. Now, that means I have conviction,” she elaborates. “This is contrary to one playing music in a bar when drinking and jumping around with girls as everybody will wonder why they are playing that music. If you do not have that conviction, then it is useless for you to play Christian music in a bar,” she notes.

Why sacred music matters

According to the New Liturgy of Sacred Music by the Catholic Culture Organisation, sacred music imparts spiritual truth to one's mind, heart, and soul. It displays a dimension of meaning and feeling that mere words cannot. Music makes prayer more pleasing, promotes a sense of congregational unity, and confers greater solemnity upon the sacred rites. Rev Fr Richard Muwonge, the director of Liturgy Department at Kampala Archdiocese explains that church music is prayer through which man speaks to God lifting their total selves to God through singing. “That is why actions, posture and the environment should align with the song of praise,” Fr Muwonge notes.

From a DJ’s perspective

Slipping in a gospel song might seem like a bold move in a bar where beats rule the night and basslines stir bodies into motion. But for DJs on Uganda’s ever-so-vibrant nightlife, it is all about timing, feel, and reading the crowd. Issa Muhumuza, commonly known as DJ Beats, reveals how he works with gospel music in a bar.

Curating a playlist

“It depends on the vibe. If the crowd is with you, and the mood is right, even a gospel tune can turn into the night’s biggest hit,” DJ Beats says. Curating a playlist for the night is more art than science. DJs weigh the time slot they are booked for; are they opening the night, riding the main set, or closing it? Each set demands its tempo and energy. “An opening set, from around 8pm to midnight, sets the pace for the night. You want songs between 80 to 96 beats per minute(bpm), the kind that are slow, rich, and meaningful. People are still sober, so they listen to the music. And they want to hear good sound,” he explains. Playing a gospel song in a bar depends on what a DJ feels like playing, topped with the vibe of his crowd and what the audience wants to groove to. For an opening set, the DJ sets the pace for the night. The music played at this time is mainly music people can listen to, since most are still sober. They appreciate good music. “But around 1 am, things change. Most people are high enough by then, and they want to dance. I go as high as 120bpm for the closing set. Fast songs. That is when I know I can throw in almost anything, and if the energy’s right, it will land,” he says. Otherwise, when a DJ bores them, they will start attacking them on X or start bar hopping for better music, to the dismay of DJs.

Praise and party

“No DJ will play gospel music for a straight 10 minutes unless it is the night’s theme. They can drop in one or two songs people can vibe to and sing along,” he says.

People in bars are not pagans. They go to church on Sundays. One has to look for a perfect moment to drop in that gospel song, a moment a DJ knows his or her audience will appreciate. A song with a catch-line that many know like; when Jesus says yes by Michelle Williams, or even an I Know Who I am by Sinach spices up the night. Lately, DJs play kadongo kamu in bars so they can sneak in Kankutendeleze Sebo by Mesach Ssemakula and it flows. “It gets crazy when one has been vibing to music, and you drop in a gospel song. More than 50 per cent of the audience will vibe to it in a heartbeat,” he says.

What they say: To play or not to play gospel music in club?

DJ Miracle: I have played gospel music for a while now in a bar and it surprised even me the first time. I was vibing to my gospel playlist in my car on the way to work and thought I would test the waters. People put their alcohol aside and raised their hands in the air to worship. Some of the songs I have played include Omwoyo by Pr Bugembe, Wanjagala by Judith Babirye and Lukusuuta by Stream Of Life Choir, Kennedy Secondary School.

Joanna Nakiridde Santrey, salesperson: Gospel music does not quite fit in a typical bar setting where people come to let loose, dance, and vibe to high-energy beats. Most bar-goers are looking for something fast-paced, hype, not something that reminds them of Sunday morning. However, gospel music can work beautifully in more relaxed environments such as restaurants or restaurant-bar, especially during the early evening hours. In such spaces, the music serves as a backdrop for conversation and connection.

Marvin Abeho, influencer at Isabella: A gospel song spices things up, depending on the song played in a bar. Some songs have an Afrobeat too, making it is easy for people to dance to them. My favourite is Chikibombe by Levixone.

Joyie 7Star, rap fluencer: A let loose moment becomes emotional when a gospel song plays in a bar. A song in that moment shows that God will make a way even in a bar, karaoke... Human nature and the Holy Spirit may not be friends but when that Don Moen track, God will make a way comes on, you can feel His presence everywhere.

Patrick Mugyenyi, businessman: I do not mind gospel music in a bar. Most people go to bars to clear their heads, and if they played a song that brings back hope, that would fulfill the purpose. Plus, if we need to preach, then we need not just stick to the converted. I would not mind sipping as Ruhanga akantorana plays in the background.