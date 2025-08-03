When parents take burden of their children’s academic performance

Candidates at all levels are about to sit their final exams this year. But also “sitting” will be some parents, the type like Sophie who take their children’ exams personal. “When my children are sitting exams, it is as if I am sitting with them too. I am often anxious, emotionally overworked, and lose sleep. I care for their academic success because I see education as the only way to success for them. And a single mother of three, I want the best academic outcomes for them. Whether this is unhealthy I am not sure.” Sophie says with apparent confusion on her face. In many families, a child’s academic performance becomes a reflection of parental success or failure. While support and encouragement are essential, the moment parents begin to carry the emotional and psychological weight of their children’s academic outcomes, the dynamic shifts—often to the detriment of both parties.

Parents may feel pressure from societal expectations or their own unfulfilled ambitions, leading them to project high academic standards onto their children. This burden can manifest as anxiety, disappointment, or over-involvement. It may cause parents to micromanage school work, punish poor performance harshly, or lose sight of their child’s individuality and unique pace of growth. On the child’s end, this parental burden can lead to feelings of inadequacy, fear of failure, and strained communication. They may begin to associate love and approval with grades, rather than effort or character. In some cases, this leads to mental health challenges, burnout, or a loss of motivation altogether. However, healthy academic support comes from guiding, not controlling. It means creating an environment that values effort, growth, and well-being over perfection.

Children thrive when they are allowed to learn from their mistakes, discover their own interests, and define success on their own terms—with parents walking beside them, not carrying them. But how can a parent do this?

Here are practical ways parents can support rather than take the burden of their children’s academic performance:

1. Foster a growth mindset: Our education system has been notorious for projecting learning as academic scores or grades. Evidence of this is the results that make the front headlines in the local newspapers when they are announced by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb). This has created a generation of parents, children, and schools that focus on hitting the “As” without regard for the wholesome education of a child. Thankfully, the new curriculum has cured some of these and parents ought to follow suit by encouraging their children to see learning as a process.

They should praise effort, perseverance, and progress rather than just results.

This builds resilience and reduces fear of failure in their children and sets them up for success.

2. Provide a supportive learning environment: A parent of a candidate child should provide a quiet, organised, and distraction-free study space for their candidate child. They should ensure their candidate child has the tools and resources needed for learning—books, Internet access, stationery, etc.

3. Be involved, not controlling: Parents of candidate children should attend school meetings, check in on their children’s progress, and offer help when needed—but avoid micromanaging them. They should let the children take responsibility for their assignments and time management.

4. Encourage open communication: This time of academic life can be stressful and can impact on how the child will perform in the exams. A wise parent of a candidate child should create a safe space for their child to talk about school stress or struggles. They should listen without judgment. Ask, “How can I help?” instead of “Why did you fail?”

5. Work with teachers, not against them: Sometimes, parents and teachers may not see eye-to-eye regarding a child’s academic progress. However, as the child gets into the candidate year, both parents and school authorities should collaborate to understand the child’s academic strengths and weaknesses. On one hand, the parents should respect the teacher’s expertise, while the teachers should also respect a parents’ observations from home.