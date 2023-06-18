When preachers focus on competition, crowds

Sometimes religious leaders and preachers send emissaries to crusades and churches to ‘spy’ on the attendance and congregation. Some preachers manipulate and imitate others, tear others apart and focus on things that make them better than others in order to be recognised than grow the kingdom of God. They turn their churches into battle grounds rather than soul-winning space.

Occasionally, when preachers organise crusades their worry is the size of the congregation. This raises questions why preachers cannot unite to spread the word of God and instead focus their energies on winning crowds rather than winning souls for God’s kingdom.

Evangelist Siegfried Tomazsewski, a US evangelist, during his recent crusade in Mbarara City, advised preachers against putting energies on competition and advised them to concentrate on winning souls. He revealed how some pastors in Mbarara had suggested that his crusade be postponed because of the worry that he might not get crowds as several other crusades had been organised in the same city.

“When I was coming I was told they were many crusades going to take place here (in Mbarara City) and some of you were worried and had suggested I postpone my coming but I refused. I always feel happy when I find a fellow preacher doing the work of God. As preachers, we should celebrate God with others and hold one another to spread the word of God,” says Tomazsewski

“Preaching is not about competition but winning souls, even if I came and won one soul, the kingdom of God will celebrate than having hundreds at a crusade and not winning any soul,” the evangelist tells pastors who welcomed him at Nyakisharara Airfield.

He noted that having many people at crusades may be good but added if no soul is won then that crusade becomes like another physical gathering before reminding pastors that evangelism is about winning many souls to God’s kingdom.

“Some of us have lost focus and started competing with one another instead of winning souls. That is why some of the preacher’s emphasis is now on crowds when organising crusades and, in their ministries than winning souls. We need to work together if we are to do God’s work of evangelism,” he advises.

A senior pastor from Kampala who has held two crusades in Mbarara has left the pastors in Mbarara divided as some have always decampaigned his crusades on his powerful preaching while others supported him.

“True some pastors want to assume God’s place in their areas, they fear that when another preacher comes in, they will be outcompeted .Their focus is on maintaining crowds but not winning people’s souls. I have been accused of associating with some powerful preachers that come to Mbarara. As a preacher I will always associate with a preacher that spreads the gospel,” said Apostle Willy Tumwine, a senior pastor at Holy Spirit Fire Church in Mbarara City.

Abel Mugisha, a religious scholar, notes that competition among preachers is driven by materialism.

“Some preachers today are only focusing on winning for themselves, not God’s kingdom. Preachers and God’s people hold each other, celebrate God with others, but because of desire for material gains, they believe only in themselves to gain recognition than God’s kingdom,” explains Mugisha.

He says this competition has divided the church and hindered the spread of the gospel.

Did you know?

The Anglican Church outreach and missions director Rev Simon Peter cautioned the youth against the gospel of excitement born out of competition by some preachers and churches.“Pray that the Holy Spirit always guides you in your Christian walk, don’t get taken up by the gospel of excitement. Some preachers want to excite you and you follow them because their focus is getting many members in their churches but not closer to God. Some churches are competing for superiority but not God’s covenant,” advised Rev Peter.