When safety should be first

On Wednesday the airport of Luxembourg came to a standstill. The operations were shut down.

No flights were landing or departing from the airport which caused a massive crowd formulating in this small airport.

Flights coming to Luxembourg were either redirected to other airports or not leaving from nearby airports before the green light of departure was given to them by the Luxembourgish aviation authorities.

It may sound like a storm brewing or a terror alert, but it was none of the above. A hole with a length of 20 cm was found on the runway of the airport, and it was decided to shut down operations until the hole was fixed.

The authorities said the airport runway is inspected five times a day to make sure everything is okay.

So, it was during one of these checks that they discovered the hole and immediately embarked on fixing it. When the reason was communicated to the waiting passengers, it seemed people were quite understanding. Most of them were leaving on holiday anyway, so it seemed the holiday mood had already started. In a few more hours, they would reach their destinations.

My nephew who was taking a connecting flight to Luxembourg from Paris, arriving from Canada was also stranded on the other side waiting for news from Luxembourg.

He seemed to be in good spirits too, even after a long flight. And no airline was willing to provide even a snack for the waiting passengers. A few hours later the hole was fixed and operations resumed normally. The operation manager said safety comes first, everything else can wait.

Every time I go through Dubai International Airport and see the number of passengers going through those terminals -estimated in millions per year and the tens of flights leaving simultaneously while others land- I can only imagine the gigantic diligent and complex operations behind all this.

Now to be stranded for a few hours or even a day or two is something and to be stranded in an airport for 18 years is something else. If this does not ring a bell, then I remind you of the film The Terminal which depicts the true story of an Iranian man who was left stranded at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

He had no papers to prove his identity, many years later it was his own choice to stay there until he died.