When your child’s friends worry you

Making friends was once a rite of passage, a necessity for survival. We shared pencils, pens, erasers, and snacks. Friends were indispensable for managing adolescence, and while some of those bonds have lasted a lifetime, others have faded into the mist of time. However, the social landscape for today’s youth is fundamentally different. For many Gen Zs, the concept of friendship is no longer the “do or die” imperative it once was. The digital age has rewritten the rules of engagement. Some young people, often to the concern of their parents, struggle to name a single offline friend.

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat have made the maintenance of a deep, real-world friendship seem burdensome. Friendships are curated and virtual, and are often easier to manage. You can simply unfollow, unfriend, or ghost them without any immediate social guilt. My introverted nephew is a prime example of this, and his social life has become a source of concern for our entire family. We are concerned that he may even fail to find a best man should his wedding day ever arrive. Therefore, when he announced that he was bringing home his first in-the-flesh friend for a visit, we were all cautiously excited. This anticipation was quickly followed by a frantic phone call from my sister, seeking advice on how to handle this momentous occasion.

The description that followed was less about the boy’s character and more about his appearance. Apparently, this new friend boasts more tattoos than the famously inked basketball player Dennis Rodman and has more piercings than a traditional tribal warrior. His sagging jeans and oversized shirt that defies tailoring, scream rebellion and nonconformity. Consequently, my sister is now beside herself with worry, convinced that this colourful young man is a bad influence and will inevitably mislead her impressionable and gullible son.

I encouraged her not to worry, to trust her son’s judgment, and to welcome the friend openly. I warned that openly criticising him or sabotaging this fledgling relationship could backfire spectacularly, potentially ruining her son’s confidence in forming any future relationships. Yet, even as I offered this advice, it felt hollow in my own mouth. I could not silence the nagging, ancient voice of wisdom that we all know to be true; that bad company corrupts good character and that the influence of peers during formative years is powerfully potent. This situation forces us to ask a critical question; what, then, is our appropriate role when it comes to our children’s choice of friends?

First and foremost, we must recognise that while our protective instinct to shield our children from negative influencers is natural and valid, it is often counterproductive to openly censure or forbid specific friendships. For most adolescents, parental disapproval is a powerful magnet. They are in a developmental stage where pushing boundaries and asserting their independence is a primary goal. Forbidding a friend often elevates that friend to the status of a forbidden, and therefore more attractive, rebel hero. The more effective, though undoubtedly more difficult, approach is to prioritise open dialogue. Instead of attacking the friend, talk to your child about the qualities of a good friend, loyalty, honesty, and mutual respect.

Discuss your concerns in the context of values and choices, and then, as hard as it is, allow them the space to make their own decisions and learn from the consequences. This is how they build their own moral compass. Furthermore, adopting an overly critical stance carries a significant risk; it teaches your child to hide things from you. If they fear your judgment or wrath, they will simply take the friendship underground, leaving you completely in the darkness. It is far better to be a trusted confidant who is aware of the situation than an authoritarian figure who is kept entirely in the dark. We must also remember that our children are often mirrors reflecting our own lives and behaviours back at us. If we, as parents, lead isolated lives devoid of close friendships, or if we constantly complain about our colleagues and mourn the betrayal of “fake friends,” we cannot expect our children to be eager, enthusiastic social butterflies.

Finally, remember that friendship is a fundamental human need, but it manifests on different timelines for different children. If your child does not have a wide circle of friends, constant nagging and pressure will only foster anxiety and feelings of inadequacy. Trust in their process. Our role is not to choose their companions, but to equip them with the wisdom, self-esteem, and critical judgment to choose for themselves and to be a good friend in return.



