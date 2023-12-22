Which daughter-in-law are you?

Christmas Day is here…the world’s biggest birthday party!

For those families that have not yet embraced the joy of outside catering, the daughters-in-law know that once they convene at their husbands’ home, it is time to put on an apron or tie a leso around the waist and get to work. They mostly spend their Christmas Day cooking, cleaning and serving others.

However, every daughter-in-law is different. Read through the list and see where you fit in.

Tireless Teresa: Teresa is the daughter-in-law who does the heavy lifting. As soon as she arrives at her husband’s home (usually the week before Christmas Day), her mother-in-law embraces her warmly and breathes a sigh of relief.

Teresa chops a whole sufuria of onions, chases, captures, kills and skins the chickens that will be eaten on the big day, cleans the rooms where the grandchildren will be sleeping and takes charge of them. She barely sits down as she dashes around the homestead, taking care of everyone’s needs.

Bossy Beatrice: Beatrice is the first daughter-in-law, a fact she never tires of reminding her sisters-in-law. She usually arrives after Teresa. Her work is to plan the Christmas Day menu, assign duties and generally be in charge. Everybody is scared of Beatrice.

Vacation Vera: Vera arrives two days before Christmas Day, having just begun her leave from her high-flying corporate job (or business). She is exhausted and the minute she arrives, she sends her two children to Aunty Teresa, puts on her earphones and finds a peaceful place in the compound to chill. She dutifully appears for all meals (which she does not assist in preparing) and will once in a while wash the dishes so she can catch up with Teresa. Nobody, not even Bossy Beatrice, sends Vera on any errand.

Fighting Fiona: Married to the lastborn son, Fiona brings the drama. Fiona cannot stand Beatrice and the feeling is mutual. There is usually a showdown between the two of them on the evening of Christmas Day. She is usually the first one to leave after Christmas.