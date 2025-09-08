Who will stand surety for you?

I have heard people say that Kampala is for business, not for love, so invest your emotions slowly. Before you accept to stand surety for somebody because they are your favourite cousin or kafundamate, be sure. Like we say in our bad English these days, “Do not make an error.

Life! One day, you are the principal of Makerere University Business School; next, you are in Luzira Prison, charged with alleged irregular staff recruitments at the institution.

Such is Prof Wasswa Balunywa’s fate, well, at least for now. We can only wait to see how this will end for him. Hopefully not in tears.

At 69 years, what you would ordinarily want is to be enjoying some semblance of retirement at a location of your choice, probably a preferred tourist destination such as Tahiti, far away from full-figured, mouthy presidential advisers and with choice company, not at a maximum security prison.

He is not the first or last high-profile person to be served posho and beans by life’s unpredictable hand, but every time it happens, you cannot help but say, “Eh!”

Many arrests have been happening lately of several current and former government officials over a ghost workers scandal, and the norm is that they apply for bail and need people to stand surety for them. That got me wondering, in your circle of friends and family, who would come first to mind if you needed sureties?

If past sins and allegations caught up with you and you ended up in court, who would you name as a surety, or who would name you as their surety? Oba for you, your circle is just for vibes, inshallahs, and delegates conference allowances?

If even getting someone to sign as a referee on a work Sacco loan application form is hard because of your high level of sketchiness and shadiness, then you might want to stop reading this for now and first go think about your life choices.

A surety, I read, is a person who guarantees to the court that the accused person will turn up for their trial if released on bail and wait for their case to be heard. They agree to pay a fixed sum of money to the government if the accused does not appear. They must be above 18 and have good moral standing. They ensure that those they are standing surety for will honour their bail conditions. Having one is part of the adulting starter pack these days.

There has definitely got to be a certain level of trust for one to agree to stand surety for you. In June 2024, the Daily Monitor published a story of Michael Kolulye, who stood surety for his cousin, a Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldier, before the Buganda Road Court in Kampala. The accused had been arrested for allegedly being in possession of an endangered animal.

Unfortunately, the surety ended up serving more than a month in prison after his cousin refused to return to court. Thankfully, the UPDF legal team was prompted to bring the accused to court after the surety’s wife reached out to NTV for assistance.

I am sure this is not the only story of sureties ending up paying more than they bargained for. But also, if you have a relative whose preferred animal of kidnap is a pangolin, then your problems are different from ours. Please leave the room.

Anyway, in your busy schedule of making money and spending it on people who do not care an ounce about you, take a moment and think about who would stand surety for you at a moment’s notice and then invest in those relationships not by love bombing or simping but by recognising that those are actually important people in whose good books you need to be. Get your contacts in line. Those contacts on speed dial, check in on them occasionally to make sure they are not dead or already in prison.

You might need to update them regularly to remove the deceased and those you annoyed along the way. Stay in touch to make sure they remember you so that you do not have to make the awkward call explaining who you are and how they know you.

I have heard people say that Kampala is for business, not for love, so invest your emotions slowly. Before you accept to stand surety for somebody because they are your favourite cousin or kafundamate, be sure. Like we say in our bad English these days, “Do not make an error. Also, to your list of lame pick-up lines, add this one; I would gladly stand surety for you.