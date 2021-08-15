Whole grilled tilapia with spices

By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II More by this Author

Cooking a whole fish on the grill always presents innumerable challenges. If you choose to cook it directly over the live fire, there is the distinct risk of scorching the skin before the inside and centre of the fish is cooked.

Not to mention the tricky and delicate task of inverting the fish without having it fall apart. The best way around this problem is the indirect grilling method where you don’t have to turn the fish. To which I hasten to add that Mama Ashanti over on Kyadondo road, are unrivalled when it comes to preparing grilled fish using this very method.

Of course, it helps when you have been in business for a couple of decades, and even when chefs come and go, the recipe and mode of cooking never change but remain status quo.

Ingredients:

1 whole large fish such as Tilapia and weighing about 2 kilos, cleaned and trimmed of fins, head and tail left on.

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon good quality curry powder or more according to your taste

1 tablespoon hot paprika or 1 to 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons canned coconut milk

2 tablespoons Royco

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 medium size bunch of spring onions, both white and green parts, trimmed and finely chopped

10 cloves garlic, chopped

1 decent knob of fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

¾ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1.Rinse the fish, inside and out, under cold running water and then drain and blot dry with paper towels. Make 4 diagonal slashes to the bone in each side of the fish. Season the fish, inside and out (including the side slashes) with salt and pepper. Place the fish in a roasting pan and set aside while you prepare the spice paste.

2. Combine the cumin, curry powder, paprika, oil, coconut milk, lemon juice, spring onions, garlic, ginger, cilantro, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper and the Royco in a blender or food processor and process to a smooth paste. Taste and correct seasoning adding more salt and pepper as necessary with the aim being that the mixture is highly spiced and seasoned.

3. Spoon half the mixture into the cavity and under the grill of the fish and spread the remaining mixture over the outside of the fish, working it into the slashes in the sides of the fish. Cover and leave it to marinade in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours and if time permits, and you want a really rich flavor; overnight would be your best bet.

4. Set up the grill for indirect grilling and preheat to high.

5. When ready to cook, oil the grill grate and place the fish on the hot grate and cover the grill. Grill the fish until it breaks into firm flakes when pressed with a finger which should take no more than an hour.

6. Using two long spatulas, carefully transfer the fish to a serving platter. When you are ready to serve, fillet the fish and serve hot.

Indirect grilling on a gas grill

Nothing could be easier than setting up a gas grill for indirect grilling. You will need a grill with at least two heating zones viz. right side and left side, preferably three (front, middle and back, or left, right and center) and preheat to high.

To indirect grill on a two zone grill, reduce the heat on one side to medium high or medium and turn the other side of off. Place the food and drip pan (if using many gas grills have built in drip pans) on the off side. Adjust the gas flow so that the temperature inside the firebox stays around 350d FH.

For a three zone grill, set the front and rear (or left and right) burners on medium, leaving the center burner off. Place the food and dip pan in the center. Once again, adjust the gas flow so that the temperature inside the firebox stays around 350d FH.