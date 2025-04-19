Why Easter is the most important Christian event

Christians celebrate many key moments in the life of Jesus Christ, but none as central and transformative as Easter.

To some, it may appear as just another long weekend on the Church calendar. But to those who understand its meaning, Easter is the very heartbeat of the Christian faith.

While Christmas is deeply loved for its warmth, message of peace, and focus on incarnation, (God entering into human experience), theologically and liturgically, Easter carries more weight in Christian faith. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, which is seen as the ultimate proof of His divine nature. According to Christian doctrine, without the resurrection, there would be no Christianity. As Apostle Paul says “If Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith" (1 Corinthians 15:14).”

Easter, more than just a holiday

Hedwig Arinaitwe, a believer, says that for her, Easter feels more than a holiday, especially spiritually.

"I have a personal relationship with Jesus, and so Easter marks the most hopeful and powerful moment in our history as Christians. It is not just a holiday week for me. It is meditation and celebration. It is God’s promise fulfilled, the victory of life over death. Jesus Christ is the reason for it all,” Arinaitwe, a devoted Christian, puts it simply yet powerfully.

She echoes the emotion that stirs within many Christians during Holy Week. For Arinaitwe, this season is more than liturgy. It is a personal journey.

"I try to meditate more on Jesus’s life by reading the Gospels, watching films about His journey to Golgotha. This week is emotional for me because it reminds me of how my friend and saviour suffered. But the beauty is, it is crowned with victory. Jesus wins over death. And we get to gather with family, enjoy those savoury Easter meals, and celebrate together," she says.

Easter for Dr Ignatius Asasira, Kigezi Kampala Catholic Residents’ Association youth leader, is a mourning period. The whole period, right from Lent, draws him into deep personal reflection.

“I find myself thinking more about my life, my flaws, and the ways I fall short. It is a time that reminds me of just how human I am, and how much I rely on the grace of God,” Dr Asasira says.

He adds that the three pillars of the Lenten season, prayer, fasting, and alms-giving are more than just tradition. “For me, they are acts of surrender, small ways to give of myself in service to others. Through these, I am reminded that sacrifice and love go hand in hand,” he says.

Easter is a foundation of faith

The Rev Canon Benon Ssemmambo, Diocese of Mityana offers a pastoral perspective that roots these personal experiences in deep theology: "Resurrection is a rising, a return to life after death. Biblically, it is one of the most important events in a Christian’s life. Why? Because it’s the foundation of our faith. Jesus Christ, our Savior, conquered death. That is why we commemorate Easter. It is the day Jesus defeated the devil," Rev Ssemmambo says.

The evangelist references scripture; Mark 12:26, Luke 20:37–38, and Matthew 22:31 as testimonies to how central the resurrection is to Christianity. "Yes, He performed miracles and changed lives, but without the resurrection, our faith would lack direction. Christian faith is the resurrection faith. We believe in a living God, not just a good one. He is alive. He conquered death," he says.

Quoting Romans 4:16–17 and Ephesians 1:19–20, Can Ssemmambo also reminds believers that death, humanity’s greatest fear, is overcome in Jesus’ victory. "Others in the Bible like Lazarus rose again, but they died again later. Jesus rose and ascended into heaven. He conquered death once and for all."



So why does easter sometimes feel overshadowed by Christmas?

Can Ssemmambo acknowledges a common observation. “Socially, Christmas is widely celebrated. There is music, family, festivity. But Easter is deeper. It touches our spiritual core. As clergy and believers, we must help our communities understand that Easter is the climax of the salvation story. Without the resurrection, the birth holds no completion,” he says.

The Rev Fr Frederick Tusingire, the national director of Lay Apostolate at the Uganda Episcopal Conference, affirms the significance of the season.

"Easter is not merely a celebration, it is the very foundation of our Christian faith. At Easter, we commemorate the passion, death, and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Through this sacred mystery, Christ triumphed over sin and death, offering salvation to all creation," he says.

The Pontifical Urban University, Rome’s alumnus emphasises the Triduum, that is, Holy Thursday (day of the Last Supper), Good Friday (death of Jesus), and Easter Sunday (the resurrection), as the peak of the Church’s liturgical year. These are not just rituals, he says, they are the spiritual summit of our calendar. The Triduum is the 'mother' of all Christian feasts. From it, all others draw meaning.



But why, does Easter not always receive the recognition it deserves?

The Rev Fr Tusingire says there are many reasons why Christmas is celebrated more than Easter, regardless of the significance of both. He gives three major reasons.

Poor catechesis

Many do not know their faith deeply. Without proper teaching, Easter becomes just another church day, instead of a climactic celebration of Christ’s victory over death.

Timing and cultural sentiment

Christmas happens at the end of the year, a time filled with excitement, family reunions, and the hope of a new year. Easter, on the other hand, does not benefit from that external buzz, despite its deeper theological weight.

Lack of scriptural awareness and secularisation

Many Christians are not well-versed in Scripture, where the true meaning of the resurrection is revealed.

“Add to that the secular world’s tendency to strip spiritual things of their depth, and we lose sight of what Easter truly represents,” he says.

What we lose when we forget the resurrection

When Christians focus more on Jesus’ birth than His resurrection, they risk losing sight of the full picture of redemption.

“His birth shows the Saviour coming into the world while His resurrection completes the mission - conquering sin, defeating death, and opening the door to eternal life," the Rev Canon Ssemmambo says.

To over emphasise Christmas and forget Easter, he warns, is to enjoy the beginning of a story without embracing its powerful end.

“Jesus died for my sins and conquered death,” he says adding that every chapter of Jesus’ life plays a role in Christians’ salvation story.

“If Jesus had died at three years old, salvation would not have come. His birth, His life, His death; all of it is part of the divine plan to redeem humanity.”

Palm Sunday, for instance, was not just a triumphal entry - it marked people’s reception of the true King. “They welcomed the king of their hearts,” he explains, “a king who defends, saves, and brings peace.”

And then came the miracle of Easter. “Jesus’ resurrection is not just a miraculous event, it is the foundation of Christianity. Without it, our faith has no anchor,” he affirms.

The women who found the tomb empty that early Sunday morning played in the resurrection narrative, were not only the first to see the empty tomb, but were also instructed to share the news with the disciples, according to the gospel. This role was significant, as their testimony was crucial in establishing the truth of the resurrection.

Easter in the Lead

“Easter and Christmas both stand out in my faith journey. They represent key moments in the story of Jesus: His birth, resurrection, and ascension. In many ways, they mirror the human journey; we are born, we live, we die. But Easter reassures me that death is not the end. Instead, it is a passage to eternal life, a promise we cling to with hope,” Dr Asasira, the Kigezi Kampala Catholic Residents’ Association youth leader says.

The clergy and laity), therefore, are called to remember that the resurrection is not just an event. It is a call to transformation. Easter is the crossing from fear to faith, from sin to redemption, from death to life. Just as the Israelites crossed the Red Sea to freedom, so too do they cross over, spiritually, through the resurrection of Christ.