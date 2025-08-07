Why I mute notifications from 'takers'

That Thursday morning found me in a particularly desperate state. I had gotten maybe four hours of broken sleep after staying up until 2am marking papers, only to have my teenager lose his school shoes (again), and in the chaos of searching, the tea boiled and poured all over the stove. As I was frantically trying to mop up the milk while simultaneously packing lunches, my phone lit up with a string of messages from Amina. "Chick! Emergency decision needed!" followed by an image of two nearly identical beige handbags. "Which one works better with my new shoes?" followed by an image of shoes that cost more than my monthly salary. "Also we NEED to finalise girls' night, should we go out of town or that new place in Kololo? They need our numbers by noon!"

I stared at my phone like it was speaking a foreign language. My fingers, wet from the mopping, hovered over the keyboard as I tried to formulate a response that would not come across as completely unhinged. I settled on: "In absolute crisis mode with work and JR. Can we talk about this tonight?" Amina's response came before I could even set the phone down: "But the restaurant needs final numbers TODAY! And I need to order the bag before the sale ends!" That is when I realised that my friend was not just being intentionally insensitive, she genuinely did not register the crisis I was in. Where I saw obvious distress signals, the clipped responses, the delayed replies, the general aura of someone moments away from either crying or screaming, she saw... well, just another busy Thursday.

This phenomenon of emotional myopia is everywhere once you start noticing it in our modern, over-scheduled lives: There is the colleague who insists on scheduling "quick catch-ups" during your busiest week of the quarter, completely oblivious to your frantic typing and the panicked look in your eyes. The friend who complains endlessly about her unreliable house help while you have been managing without any domestic help at all for months. The most frustrating offenders are those who happily take emotional support but never give it in return.

Like the friend who expects you to drop everything to analyse her latest dating drama but is mysteriously "too busy" when you need career advice during a difficult transition. Or the one who dominates every girls’ night with her marital problems but immediately starts scrolling Instagram when you tentatively mention your anxiety issues. After that illuminating incident, I developed a more strategic approach to managing these emotionally lopsided friendships:

The bandwidth broadcast

I stopped with the subtle hints and vague responses that everyone seems to ignore. Now I am direct: "I am in absolute survival mode until I finish marking exams; can we reconnect this weekend?" Clear communication saves everyone time and frustration.

Perspective check

When someone is being particularly oblivious to my current struggles, I have learnt to gently but firmly point it out: "You are asking me to choose between Italian and Chinese cuisine when I have not had a proper meal in two days, how would you feel if our positions were reversed?"

Sometimes people genuinely do not realise they are being tone-deaf until it is explicitly pointed out.

The friendship ROI Analysis

I have started regularly evaluating: Is this relationship reciprocal? When Amina's nanny quit last year, I organised meals and let her children spend weekends with me to give her a break. Now that I am in a similar situation, she had chosen to underplay my crisis until I finally sat her down and properly explained my situation. To her credit, she was genuinely apologetic. She even offered to take my children for an afternoon so I could catch up on sleep, an offer I gratefully accepted. The bigger lesson here is that most people are not malicious in their obliviousness, they are just wrapped up in their own personal dramas and stressors.

The keepers are the ones who, when made aware of their oversight, make genuine efforts to adjust their behaviour and show up for you. The rest? Well, that is what the mute notification function is for. Because while we are all busy navigating the chaos of modern life, the career pressures, the parenting challenges, real friendship requires occasionally looking up from your own personal hurricane to notice when someone else is getting swept away in theirs. Anything less just is not worth our already stretched-thin time and emotional energy.

