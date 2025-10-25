Why mums should come equipped with extra arms

The other, day I came across a woman at the park behind our house. Her arms were full to the brim with two leashed dogs, a tiny toddler and an older boy who looked like he was in kindergarten.

She looked stressed, harassed and at the end of her rope—literally!—as the toddler refused to go back home and kept wandering off to find new ways of putting herself in danger. I don’t know what insect of head convinced her that walking the dogs and children at the same time was a fantastic idea. I went over to her and asked if I could help in any way, but of course, the answer was “Thank you but no, we’re fine really, she’s just having a tantrum.”

Ah, these people! You could find someone bleeding to death on the road and their response to your effort to help would be “It’s okay really, never mind. It’s only a tiny scratch. I guess my time on earth was up anyway.”

The incident made me think that what women—mothers of young children in particular—really need is a good strong set of tentacles.

What if our Creator decided to have six retractable tentacles start growing at the base of the spine just as soon as a woman conceived? And then they would unfurl like a butterfly’s wings when the baby was born. Outdoor trips and errands would no longer be a nightmare!

With the child firmly secured to her body in a sling, the mother could use two of the tentacles to maintain a firm grip on the newborn’s bag and items, while the other two locked on to any other child/children.

The remaining two could be used to alternately massage the back, thus eliminating back pain. Of course, there would be the danger of the tentacles being misused—for example to deliver stinging slaps to people who deserve it (non-family members with strong opinions on the naming and raising of the child, for example)—but I think it would be a risk worth taking for the betterment of society.

Mums of young ones, hang in there!