Why small talk still matters in an AI world

Scroll down to read the article

Author, Stella Riunga Rop. 

By  Stella Riunga Rop

Dispatches from Canada

Brethren, when was the last time you made conversation with the cashier at the supermarket? It doesn’t even have to have been a full conversation, just a “Hello, how’s your day going?” would count.

The last time you were in a taxi, did you initiate any conversation with your cab driver, or did you spend the whole ride responding to your WhatsApp messages and hoping against all hope that he or she would not try to chat? (Guilty as charged!) OK, how about that elderly gentleman who has been working in your company for so long that nobody remembers the place without him?

The point of my questions is this, we are slowly turning into robots. There is no need to fear Artificial Intelligence (AI) because we are doing an excellent job of imitating it ourselves.

Slowly by slowly we are phasing out human interaction as we go about our daily business.

Who knows, the conversation with the cab driver that you spend so much energy trying to avoid could end up making your day or relieving you of your stress. That surly waitress at your favourite lunch spot might just need your smile and encouragement to brighten her day. The elderly gentleman at your workplace could be a font of wisdom and knowledge that not even Wikipedia could match.

However, I must add a disclaimer here. The one thing I will not regret AI taking over is the business of hair. The day someone will invent an affordable, portable robot that can braid, twist, cornrow and attach weaves, I will dance for joy.

Do you know someone the other day quoted $250 (Shs870,000) for braiding my daughter’s hair? $250! Am I mad? Is it strands of gold or diamonds we are weaving into her hair? Ah-ah now! Bring me the robot!

So before we enter an era where newspapers are sold out of vending machines, taxi rides are in self-driven electric vehicles, streets are swept and cleaned by efficient robots and waiters and waitresses are replaced by customers placing orders directly from their smartphones, let us enjoy the people we actually get to interact with.

[email protected]

