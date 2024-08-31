Why we celebrate the prophetic gift of Elvis Mbonye

Every year on September 1, friends and partners of Zoe fellowship worldwide gather at a glamorous red-carpet event to celebrate and honour Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s accomplishments.

They also celebrate the effort, passion, resilience and leadership he has orchestrated in demonstrating the prophetic ministry amid controversies.

The celebration and honour of Prophet Mbonye, is based on 1 Timothy 5:17: “Let the elders that rule well be counted worthy of double honour, especially they who labour in the word and doctrine.”

Among the several celebrants that flew in for the annual celebration last year, were delegates and government officials from Kenya and Ghana. Speaking at the event, Anne Chemutai who works in the Office of the President in Kenya, thanked the prophet for accepting to be used of God in the last days.

“Thank you for accepting to not only be a prophet to Uganda but also to other nations like Kenya. May God use you so that the Church can know the will of God for their lives,” Chemutai added.

Her Kenyan companion, senator Isaac Mwaura said: “We come to celebrate you (Prophet Elvis) as a true prophet of God. The Bible says, you shall know them by their fruit. Thank you for prophesying to Kenya.”

From Ghana, Hellen charged Ugandans to never take the prophet for granted in the country.

“We know we are not going to leave the same. We listen to Prophet Elvis in our country. If the world will listen to him, then there will be less turbulence,” she added.

The Rev Stephen Bamutungire, a priest evangelist in the Anglican Church, commended Prophet Elvis for being spirit-filled and anointed.

“Every time you deliver the Word, we know that the Word you deliver is of the Lord. When we listen to you, we are listening to the Lord Jesus,” Rev Stephen added at the 2023 Honour Ceremony.

Several congregants are gearing up to honour and celebrate Mbonye this year. They were eager to talk about why this day is important and should be internationally celebrated.

Peter Muramira, the director of investment, promotion and business development at Uganda Investment Authority, one of the regular congregants was nostalgic about the ceremony. He said this would be his eighth year honouring Prophet Mbonye, someone he describes as a true prophet of God with a high record of fulfilled prophecies.

“Being under his grace has significantly opened amazing pathways in my career. This job that I have is a result of the grace that he carries. I honour Prophet Elvis because of the sacrifice and efforts, he has made for my spiritual journey. I have a deeper understanding and relationship with Jesus Christ because of his great teachings. My eyes have been opened to endless possibilities,” Muramira said.

Doreen Keita, the RCC of Rubaga said it is important to honour men and women of God because it is a Kingdom principle and they do well for the church.

Keita quotes Ephesians 4:29-32 and Philippians 2:1-4, which call for respecting everyone who is created in the image of God. She adds that we ought to give, uplift, strengthen, support and thank men of God for their sacrifices.

“We must honour them for choosing a high calling, what they endure on our behalf for Christ. So, I join the Zoe Fellowship family to honour Prophet Elvis and to thank him, and to glorify God for using him extraordinarily,” said Ms Keita.

For Prima Kyomugisha, a magistrate who is celebrating this day for the fourth time: “You cannot receive from what you do not celebrate. I ask Uganda and other nations to join in celebrating God’s choicest blessing to this dispensation, Prophet Elvis Mbonye. When I needed clarity, alignment, establishment, preservation, grace and everything that only divine providence would he give, God sent me Prophet Elvis Mbonye,” explained.

According to Dr Cedrick Mujuni of Rift Valley Medical Services, the prophet has changed his life because there is a lot he did not know as a Christian.

“I was gambling around but when I met him, everything started to make sense so much that I know why I exist,” Dr Mujuni said, adding: “I have moved many steps in my life and I am ready to honour God’s greatest Prophet. He quotes Jesus who said a Prophet is without honour in his hometown. But, Remnants have decided to be different by honouring Prophet Elvis in his country.”

Because of 1 Timothy 5:17, I have grown to esteem men of God higher than any other men or things in my life, explained Martin Imakit, an engineer and regular congregant.

“I honour Prophet Elvis Mbonye because he has exemplified the love of God for humanity. He has also greatly laboured in the area of the transcendence in the spirit realm. Before encountering him, I did not know about extra sensory perceptions (ESP) and meditative envisioning-concepts that have grown my perceptive senses concerning what happens in my life and other people’s lives as well.

Unlike before, these days I manifest desires faster, especially desires about finances and general wellbeing,” said Imakit.

As the friends and partners of Prophet Elvis Mbonye make their way to Zoe Grounds in Kigo-Lweza off the Entebbe Express Highway, today, the gates open at 5pm.

A media personality, who joined the fellowship in 2018, explains that her spiritual eyes have been opened more clearly to see her life’s purpose and commission as God sees it.