Why women have embraced locs

Hairstyles come and go, but some seem to outlive others. One of these is locs which many have embraced. While some people may create locs by not combing the hair so it holds overtime, these can also be created by coiling, twisting and braiding as we see done in several salons. According to list.com, the term ‘dreadlocs’ had a negative connotation drawing its roots from the slaves who arrived at the European and Americas coast with hair locked owing to long journeys on ships that barely had any form of hygiene. However, today, locs are looked at differently. In fact, several corporate women have embraced the style and they share why locs (in their varieties) are a welcome hairstyle.

Methods

Charlotte Mbabazi, loctician, says depending on the loc type you want, there are different ways to get it done.

“For instance, some locs are done by twisting the hair and holding it together using wax. There are also those that are done using a hook,” Mbabazi notes, adding that the size varies in the latter method as well as the type of locs as there are sisterlocs, microlocs as well as dreadlocks.

Charlotte Mbabazi

That said, with locs, it is a one-time sit down for the initial installation. Once you are done, all you need to do is keep locing every six to eight weeks or 10 weeks if the hair growth is slow. That in itself saves you from detangling, conditioning, setting and drying every week which is time-consuming. With locs, you can wash them from home and let them air dry. In fact, if you wash them in the morning, by about 10 am, they are dry. That puts out the process of rollers and having to weather the heat from the dryer. They are also versatile, allowing you to style them in various ways. For example, you can hold them in a ponytail, let them down, set them if you want curls as well as colour them. For full-time mothers who also must also be at work for that 8-5 job, this hairstyle is very ideal. The versatility also takes away the tension of changing looks. For example, in case of an important meeting, a ponytail will do yet a party calls for simply letting them down. It is such a chic hairstyle and I do not know what we have been doing with treated hair all this while.

The convenience

Rachel Mbabazi who wears sisterlocs says she had natural hair for 15 years.

“I had worn short and long and sampled various braid styles. I always loved the concept of locs, the only thing I knew were the big locs and did not like the idea of thick and heavy but thin ones. Moreover, a part of society has stereotyped dreadlocks in that while we thought they were cool, our parents associated them with drug abusers or reggae loving persons.

I just discovered sisterlocs in 2022 and within two weeks of my discovery, I had done them. The prompter was I wanted to have something that was my natural hair where I did not have to bother combing, or styling on waking up in the morning. I also did not want to plait it at night to avoid shrinkage or worry that by midday my afro would be half the height and uneven. I also wanted a style that would allow me different things. With sisterlocs, I can style it, and put it in a puff when it grows longer. Unfortunately, by the time I discovered sisterlocs, I had just cut my hair short after a stint of very long natural hair. Despite them being short, on waking up in the morning, the hair practically styles itself.

Cut on products

After the first six months and it locking, wash it, she did not have to wear a shower cap because while I did not necessarily wash my hair, steam did it good.

The most convenient of all was throwing away all the different hair treatments and oils I had. No longer was I on the hunt for the latest product for black natural hair. Today, I use Rose water for moisture. For oil, I use anything I use for my body; only natural products such as coconut oil, almond oil, and moringa oil.

I also reduced the number of products because after watching several videos before making the decision to locs, I learned that the more products I use, there is a possibility of build-up which gets stuck within the hair making look unpleasant. I have done an avocado-ghee treatment twice and the steam really helps.

I have had grey hair since my 20s so I have been dying my hair for so long and as I grew older, the frequency increased. However, I let go of that and rocking my ‘skunk’ look. At that, I got rid of the last chemical as of March.

I had also tried braiding the locs but the pain and discomfort of having them after so long got me upbraiding them faster than I had plaited them.

Not labour-intensive

Faith Akiror Mugerwa, who wears dreadlocks used to have permed hair but got fed up of the amount of attention it required and the chemicals which at times burnt her scalp.

Faith Akiror

“I chose to stop relaxing my hair and plaited to get natural hair. It was in 2011 that I did my first dreadlocs but cut them off because I was disappointed with the several salons I visited. While I have always loved thin dreadlocs, each time I went for washing and repair, they kept combining strands, so they got big over time as well as heavy. I cut them off in 2013 and after close to six months started doing the locks I presently have. I love them because they are easy to manage and I can wash them any time I feel I like. I find them easy and less expensive to style because I can do it anywhere even at home. They also withstand all weathers, such as the harsh winters while abroad and the harsh sunshine here. Additionally, they do not break owing to sudden change in weather such as when one has travelled and returns in a short while. Lastly, the fact that they are easiest way to keep my hair natural, without chemicals is refreshing.

Society has accepted

Wendy Kasujja who wears sisterlocs observes that locs have become more acceptable in our society unlike before. They allow you to keep your hair without adding chemical.

Wendy Kasujja

You also have the opportunity to wash it whenever you want, it is easier to handle and gives you freedom from the salon as the visits reduce. Sisterlocs are lighter than dreadlocs.

Previously, I had dreadlocs which I cut because I could not wash my hair from home without need to re-wax. With sisterlocs, a weekly wash in the comfort of my home is possible. I also get to add highlights and do not have to style it as the wind does the job for me. Before locs, I had relaxed hair and though it was good, the thought of having to go to the salon every week because I love my hair and scalp clean, was daunting. The visits also involved treatment (leave-in or steam) then sitting under the dryer coupled with occasional burns from the chemical when relaxing the hair. It was too much work and costly. I agree that when doing locs for the first time, the cost is high, but it is cheap thereafter. Being in the tropics, the heat and the dust are recipe for frequent washing which is easier now. Additionally, when you start greying, sisterlocs bring out the grey hair beautifully.

Expert take

• Generally, most corporate women are going for locs because it is very convenient and gives them a lot of time to themselves. This is also because they spend less time in the salon and is more cost-effective than other natural hairstyles.

• Louise Avon, loctician , says while doing twists may seem cheap; between Shs20,000 to Shs50,000, they are done often seeing that twists do not last as locs. Then inasmuch as repair for locs is between Shs50,000 to Shs60,000, one will only come to the salon for two hours in six weeks. On the contrary, undoing the twists, washing, detangling and re-twisting may take one four to six hours every month. Locs are also easily styled.

• People are also tired of the tugging and pulling thus looking for something that can be done with less strain coupled with peace of mind.

• When your hair is open, on average, you will spend an hour every night preparing it before sleeping. Then, another 45 minutes in the morning styling it for the day. Yet, with locs, you will hold it before you sleep and, on waking up, pass your fingers through, spray it and head to work.