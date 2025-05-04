Why you all need a holiday hustle

One of the lasting impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic was the awakening of a strong work ethic among many people, including students. Faced with uncertainty, financial strain, and prolonged school closures, young people quickly learned that working was not just a necessity but a valuable skill for survival. As a result, the culture of learning while earning has taken root among youth, with many students now seamlessly juggling academics and side hustles. For day students whose parents run businesses, weekends have often provided opportunities to lend a helping hand.

Now that Term One has ended, the holiday presents an even broader window and a fresh chance for you to step up, explore earning opportunities, and gain practical experience beyond the classroom. This thus shows that the holiday hustle is no longer a preserve of adults or school dropouts, but for every other person. Whether it is selling fresh juice in the neighbourhood, making digital content, babysitting for a relative, helping out in a shop or farming, students who engage in productive holiday hustles gain more than just money.

Why it is vital

According to Marjorie Sseruwo, the Executive Director of Concern for the Girl Child, involving students in practical work or skill-based activities during the holidays plays a critical role in shaping responsible individuals. Through these experiences, students gain valuable life lessons such as discipline, effective communication, and financial literacy attributes rarely taught in class but are crucial for success in adult life.

“Instead of spending the holidays idling or falling into negative habits such as drug abuse, students who engage in holiday hustles acquire hands-on experience that complements their academic learning,” Sseruwo explains.

She adds that taking part in activities such as poultry farming not only teaches technical know-how such as how to care for livestock but also opens students’ minds to farming as a professional and viable career path. This kind of exposure builds their confidence and prepares them for self-reliance in the future. Take for instance, Yayeri Nakitende a Senior Two student who has mastered the art of crafting décor items using bottle tops and African print fabric. She spends her holidays creating these unique pieces and sells them to clients online, at home, and even at school. Her small business not only earns her enough money to cover some of her personal needs, but it also eases the financial burden on her parents, especially for items they might otherwise consider non-essential.

Sense of purpose and accountability

While some critics argue that engaging in hustles during holidays may distract students from their academic goals such as lowering grades, the key lies in striking a healthy balance. When approached with structure and intention, a well-planned hustle can actually enhance a student's academic journey. It fosters essential skills such as time management, goal setting, problem-solving, and accountability, all of which contribute positively to academic success. Maintaining this balance means working without compromising on rest, making time for family or friends, and avoiding jobs that may be unsafe or inappropriate. It is thus important to draw the line. A hustle should not become so consuming that it robs a student of rest, revision, or mental clarity. Holidays are also meant for rejuvenation and reconnecting with family by setting aside time for daily reading, revisiting challenging subjects, or consulting teachers and older siblings for academic support should be part of the plan. With this approach, students begin to view school not as a burden but as a foundation for something greater. In fact, many students who take on holiday hustles return to class with a renewed sense of purpose, clearer goals, and greater motivation to succeed.

Financial empowerment

Involving students in income-generating activities during holidays lays a strong foundation for lifelong financial literacy. According to Isham Luzinda, a youth empowerment coach, early exposure to earning helps students develop critical habits such as saving, budgeting, and planning skills that many adults struggle with today. He notes that when students earn money while still studying, they begin to understand the connection between effort, value of money and reward. This strengthens their character, teaches them discipline, and instills a mindset of self-reliance. Additionally, these experiences do not just build income, but also prepare students for real-world challenges, making them more confident, capable, and resourceful in life beyond school. Students thus gain financial empowerment which teaches them resilience, adaptability, effective communication, negotiation, and decision-making This perspective encourages them to spend more responsibly and prioritise their needs over wants. Financial empowerment, in this sense, is about cultivating independence, resilience, and a proactive attitude towards the future.

Building practical and digital skills Holiday hustles are powerful platforms for developing practical and digital skills that go beyond what is taught in the classroom. Whether a student is baking and selling snacks, fixing electronics, creating crafts, or managing a small online store, each of these activities help sharpen abilities that shape personal and professional futures. In today’s tech-driven world, many students are embracing the digital hustle. They are using podcasts, and other platforms such as TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, Instagram, or WhatsApp to sell products, share content, offer digital services, or promote their own brands. This opens doors to learning digital marketing, content creation, branding, communication, and basic e-commerce skills, which are highly relevant in the modern job market and give students a significant head start in tech-related fields. Holiday hustles now include online opportunities such as graphic design, video editing, transcription, or content creation.

Students with internet access are using this chance to learn new skills, take short courses, or even launch YouTube, TikTok and other channels. These platforms are key in helping students build brands, confidence, and potentially generate income. Therefore, whether it is hands-on or online, such experiences nurture creativity, critical thinking, customer service, time management, and entrepreneurship. They also build confidence, helping students discover strengths and passions beyond academics. With every hustle, students are gaining real-world skills that prepare them not only for future careers but also for life’s inevitable challenges. With the rise of technology, holiday hustles now include online opportunities such as graphic design, video editing, writing, transcription, or content creation. While websites and apps now offer courses in everything from basic coding to public speaking, the holidays are a perfect time to explore these platforms and build digital skills that are highly marketable in today’s job market. This is because students with internet access can learn new skills, take short courses, or even launch YouTube or TikTok channels. These platforms help them build brands, confidence, and potentially generate income.

Do not forget to be a teenager

While holiday hustling is a valuable experience, it is equally important for teenagers to understand their limits and make time for personal reflection. A healthy holiday should not be solely about work, it should also include rest, physical activity, spiritual growth, time with family, academic revision, and recreation. This balanced approach ensures that students return to school refreshed, focused, and motivated to learn.

It is therefore crucial for parents, teachers, and mentors to play an active role in guiding students through their holiday activities. With the right support, students are able to learn how to balance work, rest, and study in a way that nurtures both personal growth and academic progress. Such guidance not only empowers them to manage their time wisely but also helps them build essential life skills and return to school with greater focus, confidence, and motivation.