Winnie is all  in for Ankole cattle

Last year, Winnie Nduhukire took part in the contest for Ankole Cattle Queen by Destination Ankole. Nduhukire was crowned the first-ever Ankole Cattle queen. This aims to promote, market and restore the heritage of Ankole longhorn cattle which have become an endangered species.

Who is Winnie?

I am originally from Kyarurangyira Kooki, Rakai District. I am a tour guide on culture and heritage with special interest in cattle. I work with Destination Ankole to promote the heritage of Ankole longhorn cattle in Uganda.

I studied at Katikamu SDA where I completed Primary Seven before joining Kinyogoga Seed Secondary School in Nakaseke District for Senior One then, Gayaza High School for the rest of my secondary education.

I went on to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing at Nkumba University and later on a certificate in hospitality and tourism at Cavendish University.

What inspired you to take part in Ankole Cattle Queen contest?

I grew up looking after local cattle, the Ankole longhorn cattle whose features I knew like the back of my hand from, their colours and long horns. From there, I developed passion for indigenous cattle. Also, my aunt used to send us to the village for holidays. In her words, “go to the farm and when you return, I want you tell me five names of Ankole cattle,’. That encouraged us more to go to farm and cram local cattle names. When I was in Senior One at Kinyogoga Seed Secondary School in Nakaseke District, we would be taken to farms to learn how to look after cows and milking. So, when they announced the contest I took part aiming to restore the lost glory and heritage of Ankole long horn cattle.

Winnie Nduhukire

How did it feel being crowned queen?

I felt happier because I was crowned to promote and market what I love most.

I will instill passion to my age mates, young children to appreciate their own cattle. I will take them around, help them see the uniqueness of Ankole longhorn cattle.

What prize were you given?

I was given six cows.

How do you promote the beauty of Ankole longhorn cattle?

Whenever I move around and discover something new or beautiful about indigenous cattle, I share it on my X (formerly Twitter) and my WhatsApp for people out there to get inspired and motivated to rear these cattle.

How can the old generation help to restore such?

If my aunt had not forced me to spend holidays on the farm I would not take Ankole cattle as a big deal. The older generation have the information we need to appreciate this special breed.

Elders should encourage their children to start rearing Ankole cattle, many people have them but their children still take it for granted.

The challenges you face include…

Finding a farm with good local breeds and access to such a farm or the owner is tough. However, some farmers are catching up and they know the benefits of us accessing their farms, when you tell them you promote Ankole longhorn cattle. Some farm owners do not see anything unique or special about these cattle.

Why is Ankole Longhorn Cattle special?

Ankole longhorn cattle is the cow that is adaptive to every situation, it does not die easily, it is resistant to diseases, it does not get hungry easily and their beauty is unique.

How did you join Destination Ankole?

I joined Destination Ankole with the help of social media because I read about what they do and that was the route I was taking.

I currently work with them and they, they have helped me access farms in exploration of Ankole longhorn cattle.