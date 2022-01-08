Prime

With offcuts, Nabukenya has turned life around

In this photo combination created on January 9, 2021, Hellen Nabukenya is seen stiching a cloth. PHOTO/ EDGAR R BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Stitching away for better. Hellen Nabukenya, a graduate of decoration and styling from Kyambogo University, collects offcuts from tailors and seamstresses in Kiyembe lane.
  • No one knew Nabukenya would use this waste, to turn around lives, writes Edgar R. Batte.

“I have known Nabukenya for over 10 years. I have witnessed her growth and transformation not only as an artist but to when she became a mother. Her practice is not separate from her life. Her knowledge and transformation of textiles into installations is similar to the conversations you would have with her on a daily,” Sheila Nakitende writes about her fellow artist, Hellen Nabukenya, adding that her success is anchored on her passion to empower fellow women through her practice. 

