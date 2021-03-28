Working for women makes Nassolo happy

By Gabriel Buule More by this Author

First thing you do when you wake up?

I pray.

What type of books do you read?

I read a lot of self -help books. Occasionally, I read biographies and autobiographies.

First thing you do when you get to work...

I check on my colleagues’ well-being, and check if I have any pending work.

Earliest childhood memory...

My graduation to primary school. I was so late for the function that I almost missed it.

First best friend...

I always loved my friends equally thus, my first best friend is my husband.

First book you read….

Animal Farm by George Orwell.

First job...

As a teenager, I worked at a restaurant that my mother managed and I earned a daily wage.

First salary...

Shs1,000.

Current job...

Director for legal, children and Women Affairs at Maisha Holistic African Foundation.

Most memorable experience...

Seeing a mother give birth in the corridors of a hospital without help.

This is because she could not afford the items that the medical personnel were supposed to use in her delivery process.

What do you like about helping women and children?

Seeing their lives transformed.

What do you like about your job as a lawyer?

As a lawyer I help people find solutions to their problems.

Has it in anyway helped you to empower women?

Definitely; not being a feminist or something but 75 per cent of the people I do work with and for are women and their children. Hence, every opportunity I get is a chance to empower them.

Isn’t your work mistaken for feminism?

No, but feminism is not a bad initiative and I would not mind the misconception either.

Biggest regret in life...

None so far, even the things that I failed or did not work out were a big lesson and reason to keep going.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

My husband said blessed are those that give more than they receive.

What are you most proud of?

I have not given up on anyone of them.

Worst moment in life...

Losing my mother eight weeks after the birth of my son.

What inspires you to do charity?

That fact there are so many people in need, and the truth that many people are genuinely willing to help. So I am inspired to be the bridge.

What type of music do you listen to?

Soul music. I enjoy listening to worship songs by Ray n Angel and Kenneth Mugabi music in particular.

What hypes you up before you go to work?

Prayer.

Why is it that you are more known for women rights activism than your legal profession?

I believe it is because I exude the energy brought forward by empowered women that aids growth in all areas of life.

They are the mothers and they have great contribution to our communities.

For how many years have you been standing for women and why?

I have been a strong voice I think all my life, but actively close to seven years. However, it is not all about the years but the willingness to contribute to the plight of women.