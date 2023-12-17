Xmas gifts from your true love

I am sure most of us have heard the song The 12 Days of Christmas. On each day, the person’s true love gifts them something different. I am here to help you know what the song actually says so you will not be one of those people just singing things they do not understand. Am I not just too kind?

The first four gifts are all birds—partridge, turtle doves, calling birds and French hens. Now, let us simplify it and combine them into one bird, the one bird that we all agree makes for tasty, delicious meals—a chicken, or chickens as your generosity permits. So, your true love should be able to gift you a tasty, delicious meal, have we agreed? Leave the perfumes, shoes and what-nots alone, can you eat perfume? Love should also be realistic.

The fifth gift is five golden rings. Five! How many of us have ever seen a golden anything? Real gold, not gold coating, like the ‘gold-coated’ earrings we buy from hawkers that later turn green. Ladies, this Christmas, if your true love has only been threatening to marry you without making any tangible move towards it, please play them this song and ask for not five but one golden ring—the ring of marriage. (If they run away then good riddance.)

The sixth gift is interesting: six geese a-laying, meaning these geese can both feed you and bring you profit. So your true love should add to your value and not decrease it. If your current true love has been doing nothing but decreasing you both energy-wise and money-wise, it is time to re-evaluate your relationship. (Contact me next year for motivational speaking events.)