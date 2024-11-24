Captivating. Yes, Mr. Chancellor Sir: Memoirs of a Herdsboy Who Became a University Professor is witty and easy-to-read, making it possible to devour and savour its 300 pages, effortlessly, writes Dr Kevin Tino-Mugasa.

“In the midst of winter,” French Philosopher Albert Camus once wrote, “I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer.”

In these words of wisdom, Albert Camus praises the spirit of resilience and the ability to find strength, light and warmth within oneself, even in extremely challenging times.

Yes, Mr. Chancellor Sir: Memoirs of a Herdsboy Who Became a University Professor is a captivating chronicle of Prof. John Okedi’s remarkable tale of triumph, resilience, and the pursuit of knowledge. In these Memoirs, Prof. Okedi shares his inspiring and fascinating journey, starting as a humble cattle herds boy in Kachonga Village, Malera, Bukedea District in Eastern Uganda, and ascending to the peak of academia as a Professor of Zoology and a world-renowned fish research scientist.

Prof. Okedi’s story of hatching out from a young bare footed, sunbeaten and dust-coated cattle herder in the bushes of Teso, to an accomplished scientist teaching at top Universities – including one of UK’s top Russell Group (equivalent of the US’s Ivy League) - Cambridge.

Along that journey, he beat off extreme life challenges, to get an education.

From surviving several encounters with lethal snakes, to enduring beatings by the older boys (some of them actually men) and merciless teachers, to walking 25 kilometres (16 miles) a day to school, he demonstrated determination and resilience to adversity.

Whether you are general reader looking for a fascinating and captivating story, a student seeking motivation, a senior citizen nostalgically yearning to go back to life in the day, a professional navigating your career, or a politician seeking wisdom, Prof. Okedi's memoirs provides a serving.

Witty, easy to read

The book is witty and easy-to-read, making it possible to devour and savour its 300 pages, effortlessly.

Prof John Yakobo Okedi (above) was in 2022 installed as the third chancellor of Kyambogo University, replacing Prof John Ssebuwufu. PHOTO/COURTESY

Prof. Okedi’s story starts in the late 1930s when he was born in Teso, Eastern Uganda. Growing up in the early 1940s, his experiences give a vivid painting of the comparison between life then, and now in the 2020s.

In the first few chapters of the book, he shows a very big contrast between the way of life and schooling during his time, and now. As one delves further into the book, you are left wondering if without all these trials Prof. Okedi would have achieved what he has.

In a situation where education was just starting and there were no professional role models; it is apparent that during the course of his upbringing, he did not have much of an idea about how his hard work, dedication and perseverance would positively impact his future.

Today, an accomplished academic with unmatched publications in the field of Zoology and Science, he has taught in many universities’ all over the globe from USA, Britain, Kenya, Zambia and Uganda’s Makerere.

He has also worked in and managed large government entities such as being the first Executive Director of National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and becoming Chancellor of Kyambogo University, amongst other achievements. Of course, all these are not without trials and tribulations, along the way. In his book, Prof. Okedi takes the reader through the journey of navigating and canoeing around his professional life.

Family life

A father, he weaves in elements of his family life – and its lessons. In today’s generation life has been made much easier with technology for almost everything. The way we go to school, do chores at home, pass time – all using machines. The author discusses this change in lifestyle as he faced challenges with his own children adapting to village life after living in the city since birth – emphasizing the need to bring up children who are able to withstand the trials life throws at them, and willing to adapt to every situation.

This book takes one through the journey of LIFE, its ups and downs. The tribulations the author faced from becoming a refugee, leaving his family behind as he escaped the claws of President Idi Amin’s regime; the challenges of fighting against use of chemicals on Lake Victoria to manage the water hyacinth, his scandalous arrest at Kyambogo University, challenges with getting his pension from the East African Community, are all detailed in his book.