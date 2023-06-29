You cannot go far if you keep looking behind

In his biography, Faster Than Lightning, world sprint champion Usain Bolt recounts how just focusing on his own race and overcoming the temptation to check on how far behind his opponents were vastly improved his race. Apparently, the Jamaican sprinter’s coach noticed he had carried the habit of continually looking over his shoulder from his amateur days into the professional races, which caused him to waste a lot of energy and reduced his momentum.

It took him quite a while to break the habit but when he did, Bolt cemented his reputation as the greatest sprinter of all time. This is what wannabe conservatives need to learn; that we will never make progress if we continue looking backwards and trying to recapture what could have been.

My biggest bother is when people get to pick and choose what nontraditional practices they embrace and what they criticise, even when the elements in question come in the same package. You have probably come across people who use their being ‘‘woke’’ as an excuse for their poor grasp of any foreign language. To them, observing proper grammar and diction is a colonial mentality. I have tried but I cannot perceive the connection between the ability to learn new things and being a puppet of the west.

I might have gone to different schools from these zealots, but I do not remember being taught to disregard my mother tongue or being told that it was inferior. If anything, we were taught how to write and pronounce words in vernacular the right way. From what I have come to understand about colonialism, abolition of native languages was not one of their priorities since it did not matter which language you spoke as long as they got their taxes at the end of the day.

Long before our education system became what it is now, local languages were the forms of instruction for pupils in the first years of school. English was introduced in mid primary when the learners already had a firm grasp of spelling and comprehension. How the learners faired from here depended on the teaching methods; some teachers were too harsh, which turned learners against the subject for ever. This is a common occurrence that could happen with any subject such as mathematics or history. The blame should go to such schools or teachers not the system.

There is nothing wrong with learning an additional language or skill whether foreign or indigenous. Refusing to learn anything new because your ancestors did not is a self-defeating attitude. Life is not static and you cannot prevent it from evolving or choose to stay in one moment, however wonderful it is. Forcing it too leads to nothing but atrophy. Even God after creating everything and even after noticing how good everything was, moved on to other things. Otherwise, the Bible would never have gone further than Genesis and beyond the creation story.

Always looking backwards and wondering what could have been is a waste of momentum as the great Bolt discovered. There is always a danger of idealising the good old days even when there was nothing that good about it. I have realised that where two or three generations are gathered, you will certainly hear about longing for the fleshpots of Egypt or the manna in the desert.

There is always talk about how things were much better before colonialism or after Independence or before former President of Uganda Idi Amin. They will claim that children were as innocent as lambs and salaries were adequate or humans were humane. But I can bet that very few of those lamenting would be willing to trade their current lives for the so called idyllic and uncomplicated past. Can you imagine a life where you are doomed to servitude by accident of birth? A time when you would live in fear or forever remain on the fringes of society because of your circumstances of birth?

We should be grateful that we live at a time where anyone can choose the life they want to lead and get to live it. It is time to stop pointing fingers and instead, become proactive about what we want. For instance, many proponents of the indigenous religion blame Christianity for losing numbers. But for a long time now Christianity and native religions have run parallel along each other. If one is overwhelming the other in popularity, I think the problem lies with their marketing and packaging.

Why is the African Traditional religion still practiced in the darkness? I know a little mystery is good for religion but when everything is shrouded in mystery, it causes suspicion. We now live in a world where do it yourself is celebrated as evidenced by all the Silicone Valley millionaires. It would only make sense for whoever is responsible for the promotion of the African Traditional religion to package it in a way that can be understood and practiced by whoever wants to.