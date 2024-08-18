You ought to read that child’s emotions

It is a bright Sunday morning, February 4, 2018. I am seated on one of those benches next to the swimming pool. The longest I have directly been in a water body was in a bathtub once. Today, I am a chaperone to four siblings bidding farewell to their school holiday by swimming this last time. I consider my hopes, my plans and my frustrations. Is it all worth it? Has Obad chosen a better path? For the first time in my life, I feel like I could gulp a whole bottle of Uganda Waragi.

Struggling young man?

Obadiah Naturinda was the first born child to Uncle Wilson. We called him Obad. For some reason, he had an oblong-shaped head. He grew up with this head in the face of ridicule and body shaming. For many of us, a head is a head no matter its shape- oblong, pentagonal, rounded, ridged, pointed, whatever. Not so for Obad’s peers. They felt that he should have got a better head. Thankfully, he possessed in this head an exceptionally good brain which showed up for him in his academics.

As a big brother, I noticed that Obad could make a difference in the family if given a good foundation in education. After his O-Level, I committed myself to contributing to this foundation. Even though I paid money, I failed to pay attention- attention to Obad’s emotional health. I concentrated on intellectual health, without considering that mental health mattered as well.

The sad news

On this Sunday, I go for Mass followed by breakfast. Only then do I return to my room to find a text on my phone: Obad had died by suicide. Did he ever show signs of being a potential suicide case? Did he give us any hints? Did any situation warrant suicide? These questions might never be answered on this side of the divide.

On the fateful day, Obad’s father entrusted him with about $30 (approximately Shs111, 000). He decided to first “multiply” the money (as our young people would say) through betting. He was not as lucky as he had hoped. When asked for that money the next day, shame completely took over. May be it combined with a deep-seated anger at a kind of inadequacy. In the morning, he bought rat poison, drank it, and dared them to retrieve their money.





Distress

Obad did not die alone. He killed the extended family. He literally put a wedge in the family- one side sought explanations from a spiritualistic perspective and accused the other of orchestrating this death through spiritual or diabolic means. Witchcraft, they said, was the cause of Obad’s death. In my experience ministering to rural communities, it is generally hard for them to accept that sudden death or death by suicide can come with no direct connection to satanic powers. This may not be pronounced so openly on the public address system, yet it will be loudly whispered behind the house.

‘How is it possible that such a promising person could die so suddenly?’ they ask. This is one attitude that has kept us from interrogating the role of mental health issues in suicide.

Ignorance on mental health

We do not really interrogate mental health in many instances. We do not understand mental illness. We classify anyone who has a serious mental challenge as crazy or mad. We think they are bewitched or possessed by evil spirits. How are we to distinguish between such things as bipolar affective disorder, personality disorders, psychosis, post-traumatic stress disorders, or mood disorders? How are we to name this persistent feeling of being low, worthless and frustrated as depression?

With this ignorance, we worsen the sufferer’s pain with stigma. We call them mad and crazy. We are ashamed of them and isolate them (a “friend” of mine has never allowed us to see his psychotic mother). We tie them up with ropes and chains. We beat them up with cords and canes. We send them for exorcism and violent deliverance. We feed them untold concoctions and take them to consult multiple “powers”. We lacerate their bodies with thorns and macerate their spirits with words.

Those who have gone to school participate in exacerbating this stigma. We find it insulting for anyone to point out that we might have a mental health challenge. We seem not to grasp the fact that mental health is equally as important as physical health, and can be equally challenged; that we need to take good care of mental health as we do physical health. We ought to note that the pain of mental illness is as real as that of physical illness; and that it is not a shame to seek help for a mental illness just as it is not shameful to seek help for a physical illness. Not only is it okay to seek help, it is actually desirable. There is no “be strong” in mental health- you have to address the issues. There is no shame in receiving a diagnosis of a psychiatric illness, and there is no shame in acknowledging that one is suffering with a mental illness (well, there is no pride in acknowledging a knee problem either).

Dig it up

Was Obad suffering a mental illness that we did not notice, that led him to suicidal tendencies? Could he have laboured under feelings of worthlessness, probably from a poor body image of self? Was he the first in our family to attempt suicide? What about the one who threatened to cut his brachial artery? Could there be other cousins who have contemplated suicide? Do they feel safe enough or strong enough to seek help? Are we willing and able to help them find the needed help? Are we even willing and able to talk about it?

Quick take

