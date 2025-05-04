'Beware of the old man in a game where men die young'

On Uganda’s Independence Day, Milton Obote was only 37 years old. He enacted the 1967 Constitution and was shown the door only to return to Uganda on May 27, 1980, having been overthrown in 1971. Obote died at the age of 79 and did not like that Mzee with a seven in his name. Obote also borrowed, rather permanently, his forename from the 15th Century English poet John Milton, who died in 1674. Obote had always been at sixes and sevens when it came to running Uganda.

This could be why a certain Okello ousted him and installed himself as president on July 27, 1985. As you can see, the number seven was a fixture in Obote’s life. The 70s, the decade which grew out of the sevens, were crazy. This is the time, 1972 to be precise, that the 37th president of the United States, Richard Nixon, visited China with his wife, Pat Nixon. During the visit, Ms Nixon was advised not to wear pink. She obliged. While president Nixon was in meetings, Pat toured Beijing in a red coat.

The reason she had to wear red is that only prostitutes wore pink in 1970s China. To emphasise this fashion reality, the Chinese called their brothels “Pink Houses” due to the fact that, in such houses of ill repute, there was usually a light covered with a red scarf to draw attention. As we all know, pink is a shade or tint of red, specifically a light or pale shade. And red is the party colour for the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), Obote’s party. During a party delegation to China in the 1970s, the UPC was associated by colour with the world’s oldest profession. “You’ve turned State House into a clearing house for pro-forma invoices,” Mzee excoriated Obote, whom he accused of turning State House into a knocking shop, or bordello. That did not spell the end of Obote, however. The year 1966 did when his army attacked the Lubiri. Obote was 42 years old. Amin displaced him when Amin was only 43. Barely after his 50th birthday, he was overthrown, too. In 1996, Kampala was an inviting place. At night, sex workers enshrouded by the dark depths of night would emerge from the shadows, flash their “bouncing Buddhas” and scream “my size” upon identifying a potential customer.

In this lovey-dovey atmosphere, Mao entered the legislature, officially the Sixth Parliament, inaugurated after parliamentary elections held on June 27, 1996, exactly 11 years after Obote’s second ouster. Incidentally, in gambling, “7 come 11” refers to the two winning combinations on the first roll, known as the “come-out roll”. Anyway, Mao was the man. He lit up Parliament and the whole political firmament with his oratory. He was seen as presidential material, until 2001. His career took a permanent nosedive as he went from being a national leader to a man whose understanding is limited to a memorandum. Then, Bobi won a by-election in Kyadondo East. That was 2017, remember? He was touted as the antiseptic to Mzee’s rule. His popularity rose to rock star status. Then, fatefully, the road turned. In 2018, he was detained along with more than 30 others ahead of a by-election in the northern town of Arua. Some people say he never returned the same person.

He was changed after being brutalised, they say. To say his chances of ever becoming president declined with what came out of Arua is to state the obvious. Bobi’s presidential fortunes vanished in 2018. Throughout the comings and goings of his opponents, Mzee seems to be the only constant. With the help of a few grandfather clauses in the country’s law and his sixth sense for danger, Mzee has outlived his adversaries. His regime, like patience on a monument, has seen them come and go. So much so that his career recalls the phrase, “beware of the old man in a game where men die young”.

*Disclaimer: This a parody weekly column.