‘Ghosts’ haunt Bulumbi village 44 years after Busia students’ massacre

Wednesday, April 26, marked 44 years since 46 students from Busia were massacred at Bulumbi village, 16 kilometres from Busia Town on the Busitema-Busia highway.

At the spot where the shootings occurred is a monument that was unveiled two years after the grisly incident.

On the monument are the words below: “In memory of all the gallant youths who shed their blood here at the hands of the murderous Amin’s soldiers on April 26, 1979. Unveiled on April 26, 1981, by Hon Prof Isaac Ojok, minister of Education.”

Besides the monument is a eucalyptus tree that the community planted to mark the spot where the mass grave in which the unclaimed remains of victims of the massacre were interred.

The folks in Bulumbi believe that the ghosts of the 46 students come out crying for justice every day at around midday.

A quick debate ensues between me and my guide, Mr Mike Makokha, when strong winds send set off rustling sounds through the maize plantations around the monument.

“Can you hear that?” he asks.

“It is just the wind,” I shoot back.

“No. You think it is the wind, but I know that it is crying from the mass grave of those whose remains that were not claimed,” Makokha says.

The cries that only the folks here can hear are believed to be a call for justice 44 years after a section of soldiers of the Uganda Army (UA), which was already under pressure from the advancing combined fighting force of the Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF) and Ugandan fighting groups like the Kikosi Malum and the Front for National Salvation (Fronasa), went on rampage and carried out a firing squad-like shooting that claimed the lives of the 46.

Genesis

It is hard to explain the circumstances that led to the massacre of the students, but they were part of a bigger number of passengers that began the journey from Mbale and went through Tororo before heading out to Busia via an earthen road that also passes by River Malaba.

It was at a roadblock that had been mounted at the River Malaba that the bus was commandeered and driven to Busia Central Police Station where the passengers were split into groups based on gender, age, sex and marital status.

A decision by the soldiers to rummage through the student’s suitcases provoked protests that led to severe beatings and torture.

A eucalyptus tree that the community planted to mark the spot where the mass grave in which the unclaimed remains of victims of the massacre were interred. PHOTO/ ISAAC MUFUMBA

A disagreement had in the meantime arisen between the soldiers. A group of men and officers of the Uganda Army who hailed from Busia, led by Capt Maloba, had a few minutes before the arrival of the bus engaged their fellow officers and men from other parts of the country in a gunfight in Lwangosya on the boundary between Buhehe and Masaba sub-counties.

The arrival at the police station of a jeep carrying the dead and the injured led to an escalation of the torture.

“They brought out hippo hides and started whipping us. Bayonets were also brought out. People were randomly stabbed,” Mr Charles Wafula, one of the three who survived the massacre, said in a previous interview.

An unnamed officer was forced to intervene.

“Kama nyinyi nataka wuwa awa watu nyi weka awa kwa gari muwapeleke musituni muwamalize. Musiwuwe wattu hapa,” (If you guys want to kill those people put them back in the bus and take them to the forest and kill them. You shouldn’t kill them from here) he ordered.

They were ordered back onto the bus, but told to back off the seats.

“Lie down! Lie down!” they were ordered.

The bus commenced the journey to what was meant to be their rendezvous with death at around 5pm.

The commander was a man who the community here had nicknamed Kikono (deformed arm). He had etched himself quite a reputation here for both his notoriety and the deformity.

Once the bus arrived at Bulumbi Health Centre, the soldiers who were armed with Gewehr 3 (G3) rifles fired in the air for more than 10 minutes, which sent residents of the nearby villages scampering into the nearby bushes.

The bus ground to a halt a few metres after the health centre. Soldiers had already lined up along both sides of the road.

The students were told to pair up and come out. Each pair would be gunned down in the doorway.

Two brothers, Patrick Lumumba and Charles Wafula, paired up to go meet their death, but the commander suddenly ordered a halt to the shooting because bodies of the dead had now piled up in front of the door of the bus. He wanted the area cleared before the ‘fun’ could continue.

“We need four people. Where are the other two? Two more should come out and join these ones,” the commander barked.

Another two joined them and they started dragging dead bodies to the point where the eucalyptus tree stands.

One of the four ‘volunteers’ dragged one of the bodies further than the other three had done, breaking into a run. The soldiers quickly took up shooting positions and opened fire from all directions. He initially went down a few metres before the forest reserve, but once again got up and ran into the reserve.

The angry soldiers then turned their guns and attention onto the remaining three. The third went down leaving the two brothers standing.

Bullets kept flying around them. Patrick Lumumba eventually went down. Charles Wafula thought that he had been hit.

“That one is already gone,” he thought before he too found himself on the ground.

The guns fell silent and the soldiers split into two groups to check and ensure that their victims had died.