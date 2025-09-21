Remembering Ben Kiwanuka: A martyr and servant of justice

I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been invited by the Honourable Chief Justice of the Republic of Uganda, His Lordship Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, to deliver this keynote address. I thank you, My Lord the Chief Justice, for the invitation to present the 8th Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture. I also thank God for the opportunity to be the first private practising advocate to deliver this lecture.

The theme of this year’s Lecture is “Upholding Justice with Courage: Advancing the Benedicto Kiwanuka Legacy.” It is a thought-provoking theme that should prompt all of us to ask: “How are we advancing Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy?”

There are moments in a nation’s history when the bravery of an individual changes the course of events. For Uganda, that person is Benedicto Kiwanuka—more than just a political leader; he was a lawyer, a statesman, a patriot, a martyr, and above all, a servant of justice. He stood at the dawn of our independence as our first Prime Minister of Uganda, and later the first Ugandan Chief Justice, embodying the values of integrity, courage, and dedication to the rule of law in a fragile new nation.

Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy transcends his tragic end; it is a testament to principled leadership in postcolonial Uganda. As the first Prime Minister and Chief Justice, he envisioned a nation free from colonial shackles, where unity, fairness, and prosperity prevailed over division and self-interest. His life, cruelly cut short, is epitomised by his commitment to the common good, inspiring generations to prioritise national welfare. His murder in 1972 by Idi Amin’s regime immortalised him as a martyr for judicial independence and the rule of law.

His ideals continue to live on. His voice still echoes in our Constitution, in our courts, and in every fight for justice and human dignity. His legacy goes beyond books or memorials. From a leadership perspective, his legacy should be remembered for these three things:

1) It continues to live on in the ongoing fight for justice in Uganda and beyond. In an era where political pressures often challenge the rule of law, Benedicto Kiwanuka reminds us that authentic leadership requires integrity and a willingness to sacrifice for the greater good of society.

2) Leadership isn't measured by how long you've lived but by the strength of the principles you're willing to stand up for—even if it costs you your life.

3) Authentic leadership does not succumb to fear. He emphasised that power must be accountable and that every person's dignity must be legally protected.









Taking a stand for the rule of law against tyranny

Benedicto Kiwanuka’s appointment as Chief Justice came at the worst possible time. President Amin had taken power just five months earlier, and the rule of law had been replaced by rule by decree. Even in early 1971, Amin’s rule was marked by arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, and a blatant disregard for human rights.

The events leading to Benedicto Kiwanuka’s tragic death were sparked by his strong commitment to judicial principles, especially in a high-profile case that directly challenged Amin’s authority. In September 1972, shortly after Obote’s failed invasion of Uganda, he oversaw the trial of an Englishman named Daniel Stewart, who was accused of possessing printed materials critical of Amin’s regime for human rights violations. The other judges, fearing reprisals, refused to handle the case, but Benedicto Kiwanuka, as Chief Justice, took it upon himself to do so. He issued a writ of habeas corpus and ordered Stewart’s release. When granting the application, the Chief Justice stated:

“The military forces of this country have no powers of arrest of any kind whatsoever.”

This was an act of judicial independence that infuriated Amin, who overturned this order with one of his military decrees, granting the military arrest powers. Justice Russell best summarises the state of the rule of law and human rights in one of the few reported cases on the constitution, rule of law, and human rights during Amin’s rule from 1971 to 1979, the case of Efulayimu Bukenya v. Attorney General. His observations were that:

“There appears to be a widespread but mistaken belief ... that the police, soldiers and private persons lawfully entitled to arrest, without warrant, persons whom they reasonably suspect of having committed or being about to commit designated offences, may shoot in cold blood should they fail to acquiesce in their arrest.”

It is also notable that Justice Russell was speaking truth to power and its abuse. In 1972, Justice Russell was in his chambers at the High Court in Kampala when Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka was taken by Amin’s soldiers from an adjoining room and murdered.

Appointment. Former DP president BenedictoKiwanuka (left) receives a letter of appointment as chief minister from acting governor of Uganda GBC Cartland.

The habeas corpus decision sparked a series of events. Two days after the trial, soldiers in several vehicles tried to abduct Kiwanuka as he left his home in Rubaga, but he escaped. Despite friends’ urging him to flee to Rwanda, he remained committed to his duties. On September 21, 1972, while arriving at the High Court in Kampala, four individuals claiming to be government security personnel abducted him at gunpoint from his chambers. He was murdered in cold blood, and his body was never given a proper burial—this act aimed to sow fear in the judiciary and extinguish the spirit of justice. However, history records it differently: as a lasting testament to courage in the pursuit of law. The story of what happened to Benedicto Kiwanuka—along with many other prominent Ugandans who vanished in 1972, including Joseph Mubiru (first Governor of the Bank of Uganda) and Professor Frank Kalimuzo (Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University)—has become part of the infamy of the early years of Amin’s brutal regime.

Benedicto Kiwanuka provides us with timeless lessons in courage and justice.

Courage is the soul of justice. Justice without courage is fragile. Courts may pronounce, but without fearless judges, justice cannot be pursued and defended. Benedicto Kiwanuka understood this well: the pursuit of justice requires the willingness to confront tyranny, corruption, and violence, even when the personal cost is high. Benedicto Kiwanuka’s refusal to be cowed by Amin’s regime exemplifies the principle that the rule of law must be defended even against overwhelming odds. His stance was not abstract: he resisted extrajudicial detentions, opposed executive overreach, and affirmed the independence of the courts. His murder was, in effect, a recognition by tyranny that law is the greatest obstacle to impunity.

This is why his life challenges us today. In a world where judicial officers, human rights defenders, and reformers often face intimidation, the example of Benedicto Kiwanuka reminds us that justice demands courage—that without courage, justice is reduced to rhetoric.

During the 1st Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture held in 2018, Hon. Justice William Wako Wambuzi, Chief Justice of Uganda emeritus, called for Kiwanuka’s “legacy of a fearless commitment to justice and the rule of law be protected as a national trust and heritage”. Chief Justice Wambuzi’s clarion call remains as valid on the occasion of this 8th Memorial Lecture in 2025. Chief Justice Wambuzi spoke on the “enduring legacy” in 2018. Today, I am speaking on “advancing the legacy” in the context of upholding justice with courage.









The core of Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy of upholding justice with courage is the crucial need to defend judicial independence and the rule of law. A Judiciary under attack cannot protect citizens. We must ensure our courts stay free from (any) interference. The courts must be guided solely by law and conscience. Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy underscores the vital importance of judicial independence and the rule of law, even under oppressive pressure—his refusal to compromise his principles, such as in the Stewart case, shows that justice must (and should) never yield to power. His sacrifice highlights the personal cost of integrity, reminding us that true leaders put the common good above self-interest.

The Benedicto Kiwanuka story reminds us of a story from the Roman Empire, involving Helvidius Priscus, a Roman senator whom Emperor Vespasian commanded not to appear in the Senate. Helvidious was fully aware that intimidation deterred everyone in Rome. An exchange of wits inevitably came to the threat of death by the emperor: “If you don’t stop … I shall put you to death”. Helvidious fearlessly looked Vespasian in the eye and said: “You will do your part and I will do mine: It is your part to kill; it is mine to die, but not in fear: yours to banish me; mine to depart without sorrow” And eventually, Helvidious was banished, he was kicked out of the parlour, and later executed. He lost his job. He lost his life, the two things we fear losing most. However, we must remember that the most crucial point is that, despite having those things, he actually utilised them.

I share this story to inspire our self-reflection through Benedicto Kiwanuka’s bravery: he had his life and his role as Chief Justice, and he wasn’t afraid to risk losing either. In fact, he reminds us that we have more strength than we think. “If they can force you,” Seneca told Hercules, “then you have forgotten how to die.”

Ultimately, both stories show us that, while power may be fleeting, principles endure. Helvidious and Kiwanuka's assassins followed them in death, and they are long gone, but the difference is that, unlike their assassins, their names are written in history with indelible ink.

So, what is Judicial Independence and the Rule of Law?

Since the former is often a subset of the latter, I will discuss Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy from the perspective of the rule of law. The concept of the Rule of Law was popularised and emphasised by Professor Dicey in his leading treatise, The Law of the Constitution. Based on his writing, the traits or features of a society where the rule of law exists or is upheld can be seen from five antennae:

(a) a general clarity of law

(b) the existence of an adequate and justiciable Bill of Rights

(c) the existence of an independent judiciary

(d) the existence of an independent legal profession

(e) the existence of a climate of legality

I will speak to each of these characteristics or features.





First Antenna - Clarity of the law

When the law is vague and unclear, the rights and obligations of those subject to it also become uncertain. Furthermore, the scope of executive power for those tasked with enforcing the law becomes ambiguous. Enforcement then depends on broad, discretionary (and often “arbitrary”) powers held by the executive. Vague and unclear laws are incompatible with human rights. Therefore, the primary duty and demonstration of judicial courage for judges committed to the rule of law is to seek clarification and proper interpretation of the law when it is requested.

This is perhaps the foremost instance in which the courts have exhibited judicial courage, especially in terms of article 28(12) of the 1995 Constitution, which provides that no person shall be convicted of a criminal offence unless the offence is defined and the penalty prescribed by law. The examples of the courage of the courts are in respect of decisions on constitutional challenges to:

(a) Offence of witchcraft under a colonial-age Witchcraft Act.

(b) Publication of false news under the Penal Code Act.

(c) Pornography under the Anti-Pornography Act.

(d) Offence of being a “rogue and vagabond” under the Penal Code Act.

Regarding the anti-pornography law, the broad and arbitrary enforcement of the law, due to a lack of clarity, was observed in the detention of a female lawyer in cells over what was considered “indecent” dressing, as reported by media outlets. The lawyer in question became Petitioner No. 5 in the constitutional petition No. 13/2014.





Second Antenna- Existence of an adequate and justiciable Bill of Rights

The danger for a society is in enacting laws that are often misused and become tools of repression. Benedicto Kiwanuka was aware of this, having experienced the use of emergency legislation during Obote’s government (1966-1971) and witnessing decrees, as law, to both restrict and enable human rights violations. Following the law in itself, although crucial for a climate of legality, does not necessarily foster an environment where the rule of law is truly upheld.

Therefore, to promote an environment where the rule of law is upheld, an adequate Bill of Rights must be established and the rights enforced. Enforcing the Bill of Rights requires judicial courage from courts and judges. Once again, we can review the decisions regarding human rights under the Bill of Rights. The courts have shown a willingness to enforce rights, including, among others:

(a) Right to life in the context of penal law provisions on mandatory death sentence.

(b) The right to liberty, in particular in enforcing the right to grant of bail, is fundamental to securing personal liberty.

(c) Right to a fair hearing in contexts such as trials by military courts and tribunals.

(d) Right of access to information, including information related to parliamentary proceedings.

(e) Freedom from torture, including in cases of, among others, corporal punishment.

(f) Conscientious freedoms, including freedom of expression (such as use of penal law provisions on publishing false news), assembly, and association (such as use of policing law provisions on permission to hold processions, etc.).

In this address, I will discuss three categories of rights and freedoms outlined in the Bill of Rights, reflecting on whether we, as a nation and a justice system, are living up to Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy of justice with courage. These rights and freedoms have been—and continue to be—tested by political manoeuvrings and recent events.

The first is the right to personal liberty, especially regarding the granting of bail. The courts' courage is evident in linking the granting of bail with the right to the presumption of innocence as part of the right to a fair hearing. This has established a strong basis for bail. Furthermore, in several decisions—including FHRI and Tumushabe—the courts struck down existing laws (including the Magistrates Court Act, Trial on Indictments Act, and, notably, the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Act) that obstructed bail.

(a) In the FHRI case, the Constitutional Court found the disputed provisions of the UPDF Act, which impose lengthy detention on accused persons, to be inconsistent with Articles 20, 23(6), 28(1), and 28(3) of the Constitution.

(b) In the Tumushabe cases, the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, while considering the broader issue of the status of military courts, held that the bail provisions of Article 23(6) of the Constitution apply to every person awaiting trial for a criminal offence without exception. The Supreme Court (late Hon. Justice Mulenga) remarked on the constitutional status of bail:

“The proposition that a person awaiting trial in the General Court Martial is, in respect of bail, governed only by provisions of the UPDF Act, and not by the constitutional provisions, is based on wrong premises and is untenable …. The framers of the Constitution deliberately directed the provisions in Article 23(6) to everybody who happens to be on criminal charge, and so had no reason to particularise any category. The General Court Martial is not exempted from the constitutional command to comply with the provisions of Chapter 4 or of Article 23(6) in particular, nor is a person on trial before a military court deprived of the right to reclaim his/her liberty through the order of habeas corpus or application for mandatory bail in appropriate circumstances”.

(c) In a separate but related decision on bail stemming from the incident where the military sieged the High Court and the re-arrest of accused persons granted bail in the Dr Kizza Besigye & Others case, the language used by the Constitutional Court when criticising the blatant actions and excesses of the State is worth revisiting. First, the Court reflected on the affront to the rule of law and human rights.

“We have found that what the security and other State agencies did at the premises of and Headquarters of the third organ of State (Judiciary) was an outrageous affront to the Constitution, constitutionalism, and the Rule of Law in Uganda. We have also found that all other activities that the State has engaged in order to prevent the courts from granting bail to the petitioners, and the petitioners from benefiting their constitutional rights to bail violated their constitutional rights (under articles 23(6)(a), 24, 28(1), (3)(a), 44(a) and (c))”





Second, the Court went on to state:

“This court cannot sanction any continued prosecution of the petitioners where, during the proceedings, the human rights of the petitioners have been violated to the extent described above. No matter how strong the evidence against them may be, no fair trial can be achieved, and any subsequent trials would be a waste of time and an abuse of court process”.

And, finally, the Court demonstrated the courage in affirming its mantle at a temple for justice:

“… [I]n the process of producing and presenting suspects in our courts, the police and the prosecution do violate numerous constitutional rights of accused persons, yet even where such violations are brought to the notice of the courts, the prosecutions go ahead as if nothing has gone amiss. We think it is high time the judiciary reclaimed its mantle and applied the law to protect fundamental rights and freedoms of our people as the Constitution requires.”

The Constitutional Court’s strongly worded condemnation of human rights violations has found parallels in courts vacating prosecutions where the accused has been subjected to acts of torture, as exemplified by Hon. Justice Ochan in Uganda v Sekabira & 10 Others. The Constitutional Court’s decision (and those of other courts on torture) would have pleased Benedicto Kiwanuka had he lived to see Uganda on the day these decisions were delivered.

The second category of rights includes conscientious freedoms, especially the freedoms of association and assembly. These freedoms have faced restrictions, initially under the “no-party” Movement system, as permitted by the constitution at the time, and later during the post-2005 constitutional amendments that introduced a multi-party system. I will not delve into the numerous court decisions during this period of our history. Instead, I will address the sneaky way policing laws have been used to limit assembly and associational rights, often disguised as requirements to get “permission” from law enforcement agencies to hold meetings, processions, demonstrations, and so on. The courts’ response to these legislative efforts inspired by the State is evident in two major decisions.

(a) In the Muwanga Kivumbi case, the Constitutional Court declared section 32(2) of the Police Act unconstitutional. It held that the power to prohibit a public assembly completely was an unjustified limitation on fundamental human rights.

(b) In the Human Rights Network Uganda case, the Constitutional Court declared section 8 of the Public Order and Management Act (POMA) unconstitutional. It held that the section, in giving the police broad powers to control and disperse public meetings, violated fundamental rights to freedom of assembly and association as guaranteed by Articles 29 and 43 of the Constitution.

The Human Rights Network Uganda case also served to overturn Parliament’s attempt to legislate around a previous court ruling in the Muwanga Kivumbi case that had found similar provisions unconstitutional. In response, in 2013, Parliament enacted POMA, which included identical invalidated provisions to the police law. This move was seen by many as an attempt to reintroduce the same unconstitutional restrictions under a new name. The Constitutional Court saw through this—it demonstrated remarkable courage to call out the State on its blatant abuse of legislative power.

The third category of rights is the right to a fair hearing. There is extensive jurisprudence by the judiciary and courts on a set of rights, outlined in twelve clauses of Article 28, that constitute the foundation of the justice system. We will not dwell on this here. I will discuss the court’s consideration of fair hearing in the context of military courts.

Most people are familiar with the Kabazinguruka case, whose Ruling was delivered by the Supreme Court on January 31, 2025. However, that case actually represents a culmination of courts demonstrating significant courage in efforts to check the State and attempts by the Executive branch to use military courts to try civilians (often as part of a strategy to suppress political opposition). I will outline the historical efforts as:

(a) Hon Justice Twinomujuni’s lead judgment (as part of a 4-1 majority) that held that the trial (and subsequent execution of two soldiers) before a field court martial infringed, among others, the right to a fair hearing before an independent and impartial court.

(b) Hon Justice Mulenga’s lead judgment held that concurrent criminal proceedings in the High Court and the General Court Martial against the accused persons were in contravention of Articles 28(1) and 44(c) of the Constitution, and the effect was inconsistent with Article 28(9).

The Kabazinguruka case, in fact, considered these decisions. Still, the Supreme Court held that military courts are unsuitable for trying civilians because they lack the necessary competence, independence, or impartiality as required by Article 28 of the Constitution.

This case is a landmark in judicial courage. I shudder to imagine what would have happened if the Supreme Court had decided otherwise by not striking down the challenged provisions of the military law that permitted the trial of civilians before the military court. By doing so, the Court declared that civilian courts are the proper guardians of justice and safeguards, not executive-controlled military tribunals.

The decision’s boldness is evident in its direct challenge to the Executive’s use of military courts and tribunals to suppress dissent, especially political dissent. This echoes Benedicto Kiwanuka’s stance against arbitrary power in Idi Amin’s use of military force to arrest and detain individuals.

Amid this shining example of judicial bravery, there has been concern—indeed, a growing recent concern—that the courts are losing that bravery. This has been especially evident in the fallout from the Kabazinguruka decision, particularly regarding the granting of bail to individuals tried before military courts. While the High Court has granted bail in many applications (and rulings), the downside is that in many other cases, bail has been denied. The most publicly visible case is the denial of multiple bail requests by opposition leader Dr Kiiza Besigye. If he can’t be granted bail, why can’t we fix his case and hear it for a month? The concern raised is whether the courts are pandering to the executive in this matter, and in many political cases.

What about remanding prisoners who appear before Judicial Officers and look visibly tortured?

In this memorial lecture, we must interrogate these events and question ourselves whether the courts are abandoning the judicial bravery once exemplified by Benedicto Kiwanuka.





Third Antenna - Existence of an independent judiciary

The promulgation of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda—with its strong Bill of Rights and explicit guarantees of judicial independence—is, in many ways, a reaffirmation of Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy. His spirit of judicial courage calls for the courts (and judges) to uphold the rule of law not only sometimes but always, even if it means prioritising justice over political expediency and backlash.

The Constitution guarantees the independence of the judiciary under Article 128, stating that courts shall not be under the control or influence of any authority or individual. This was a direct historical response to the events of the 1970s.

So, what is Judicial Independence, and how have courts aimed to bravely and zealously safeguard that independence? I will reflect on this in two parts.

First, this relates to judicial appointments and tenure. The Constitution specifies how judicial officers are appointed and how long they serve.

(a) The recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission is necessary for appointing judicial officers, including the Chief Justice (Hon. Gerald Karuhanga case).

(b) The appointment of judges in acting capacity at the High Court is unconstitutional. Judicial officers must be granted permanent, pensionable tenure— a core element of judicial independence (Dr. Kabumba Busingye case).

(c) The short-term appointment of (Industrial Court) judges undermined judicial independence and was deemed unconstitutional (Justice Asaph Ruhinda Ntengye case).

(d) The military courts lack the judicial independence and competence to try civilians (Kabaziguruka case).

Second, judicial independence is the courts’ freedom from influence or interference, especially from powerful actors in the executive and legislative branches, allowing courts to decide cases impartially based on merit and the law. This is the cornerstone of Article 128. However, this requires further unpacking of a concept (or principle) with several levels.

(a) De jure institutional (legal) independence: this is the spirit of Article 128.

(b) De facto institutional (practical) independence: This is the lived reality of Article 128.

(c) Output independence (unbiased decisions): This is the practical outcome of judicial independence, where judicial outputs (decisions) show no consistent bias traceable to the misuse of formal or informal power.

Ultimately, Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy calls on the judiciary and courts to demonstrate, as he did in the Stewart habeas corpus decision, the true and independent nature of their output. We do this by asking questions such as: Is our judicial decision-making, as reflected in judgments, rulings, orders, and decrees, free from bias or external influences? Is my action as a judge advancing judicial independence?

Looking at Benedicto Kiwanuka, we learn about the dangers of unchecked authoritarianism and the importance of accountability. Amin’s regime thrived on impunity, and Benedicto Kiwanuka’s unacknowledged execution shows how dictators manipulate stories to evade justice. Benedicto Kiwanuka’s story is also about something bigger: it’s about the idealism and strong belief in principles. What is the ideal society that Uganda should aim for (and still can) become?

In 2018, as President of the Uganda Law Society, I was honored to host the late Pheroze Nowrojee SC as the keynote speaker at the pre-AGM. In his address to the members of the Uganda Law Society, he said:

“Ideals do not create a country, but no country can exist without ideals. The Rule of Law does not emerge only from ideals, but there can be no rule of law without ideals. Democratic gains are not attained only by ideals, but there can be no democracy without ideals.

This is of importance and immediacy to lawyers because our ideals are often the same as those of our nation. Because also, many of our profession’s ideals and the individual lawyers’ ideals are written into our Constitution—Rule of Law, Justice, equality, and social justice. And further, because not only does our work impact upon national ideals, but much of our work brings about the actualization of our national ideals, or is an attempt to that purpose”.

Left to right: Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, President Museveni and First Lady Janet at the unveiling of the Ben Kiwanuka monument in Kampala last year. PHOTO | FILE

The late SC was speaking to lawyers. But his message should resonate with every justice and other civic actor—judges, lawyers, scholars, legislators, enforcers, etc.





Fourth Antenna - Existence of an independent legal profession

While this lecture celebrates Benedicto Kiwanuka in his brief tenure as Chief Justice, we must not overlook the fact that he was a lawyer first. Historical records indicate that Benedicto Kiwanuka was in private law practice from 1956 to 1959.

Of his legal practice, which Benedicto Kiwanuka is said to have exhibited zeal and diligence, Dr Ssemogerere noted:

“Once settled in private legal practice in 1956, Kiwanuka immediately shot in the limelight; he became the defender in the Courts of Law, of victims of injustice and those denied due process of law; and he proved a formidable defense lawyer in the most serious criminal cases … But soon, two years later, in 1958, Matayo Mugwanya’s wishes were fulfilled; Kiwanuka was overwhelmingly elected DP President General, at the Party’s Delegates Conference …”

This side of Benedicto Kiwanuka is legacy-defining. Justices and judges can only be drawn from the legal profession. The legal profession is the assembly line for an independent judiciary. More importantly, it is part of the bulwark for the rule of law. It stands between tyranny (and rule of man) and the rule of law. The recent—and I must say unfortunate— happenings between the Bar and the Bench are an invitation to reflect and recognise this relationship. We need to quickly pick up our pieces and fix what is broken so that we move together to defend the Rule of Law.

Why is it crucial that an independent legal profession exists? Benedicto Kiwanuka’s law practice career provides insight. The legal profession serves as a barrier to tyranny. We are taught, as law students in university, the constitution, human rights, and so on. In that respect, we, as Lawyers, are expected to understand and believe that no power should be limitless, no discretion absolute, and no office unaccountable. Writing on the role of the legal profession (and judges) as barriers to tyranny, Timothy Snyder observes:

“When political leaders set a negative example, professional commitments to just practice become more important. It is hard to subvert a rule-of-law state without lawyers, or to hold show trials without judges.”

He approaches caution in a way that speaks to the legal profession (reflecting how law and lawyers enabled Hitler’s Nazi regime): “Professional ethics must guide us precisely when we are told that the situation is exceptional. Then there is no such thing as ‘just following orders’.”

Therefore, an independent legal profession allows its members to practice law with the courage and selflessness that they take with them when they assume judicial positions. We can only uphold Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy of upholding justice with courage if the legal profession, as the entry point, is itself independent.





Fifth Antenna - Existence of a climate of legality





The climate of legality is crucial to the rule of law (and independence). In a country where some holders of executive power violate the law with impunity and ignore court orders, a climate of illegality prevails. Benedicto Kiwanuka’s judicial courage embodied the idea and principle that a judicial officer should not allow impunity to take root and thrive.

The question then is: have we upheld Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy in fostering a climate of legality? Again, there are two sides to this coin.

On the one hand, the courts have endeavoured to ensure a climate of legality by:

(a) Requiring that laws meet the test of legality in terms of clarity of the law (we have already addressed this).

(b) Pushing back at the Executive’s efforts to go around (or even blatantly) violate the law (e.g., appointing judges in acting capacity for two years).

The instance of striking down the provisions of POMA in the Human Rights Network Uganda case is a clear example of the Judiciary rejecting the Executive’s attempts to re-establish an illegal environment that the court had hoped to eliminate in the Muwanga Kivumbi case. As noted, the courts showed remarkable courage in calling out the State on its blatant abuse of legislative power.

On the other hand, despite the court’s efforts, the Executive has continued to try to promote, so to speak, a climate of illegality.

(i) The Executive has continued to appoint judges on an acting basis, understandable given there is an appeal against Dr Kabumba Busingye's decision.

(ii)The Executive has also attempted to bypass the Supreme Court’s decision in the Kabazinguruka case by amending and re-enacting the contested provisions of the UPDF Act, allowing civilians to be tried in military courts.

The question we will now face is: shall we exhibit the same judicial courage they showed in the Human Rights Network Uganda case (on POMA)?

(iii) There has been a creeping use of Executive Orders that often conflict with court decisions. The courts have stated that: “neither government policy nor presidential directive, not anchored in legislation, has any legal force to confer a right on, or interest.” Nonetheless, the Executive has continued to issue executive orders or directives that individuals have relied on to subvert provisions of the law, seemingly. The latest example is a directive (grounded in law) by KCCA to Hamis Kiggundu to cease construction work on Nakivubo Channel in November 2024, a directive that he has refused to heed and has continued with the construction of commercial buildings over a section of the Nakivubo Channel.

The problem with a climate of illegality is that it festers. Such a climate was probably at the back of Benedicto Kiwanuka’s mind in 1972: he had experienced leading a political party until 1969, when it was banned, and several of its key leaders, including himself, were arbitrarily arrested and imprisoned at Luzira maximum security prison, under the 1967 Public Order and Security Act. In total, he spent thirteen (13) months in Luzira, from December 1969 to January 1971.

To draw parallels, Benedicto Kiwanuka was concerned with infringements on personal liberty, and in his toolkit as Chief Justice, he had the remedy of habeas corpus. Around the same period in the 1970s, Mr Justice Khanna was a judge in the Supreme Court of India who, during the State of Emergency from 1975 to 1977, was the only one to dissent and hold that habeas corpus could not be suspended by Parliament even during a State of Emergency. This cost him the position of Chief Justice of India, which was next in line for him due to his seniority. Summing up his experience as a Supreme Court judge, he wrote:

“The greatest danger is when liberty is nibbled away in bits and pieces under the cover of objects ostensibly beneficial and by men apparently well-intentioned.”

Mr Justice William O Douglas of the US Supreme Court sounded the same warning:

“As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression. In both instances, there is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such twilight that we all must be most aware of change in the air—however slight—lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.”

There is a quietly growing concern I have raised regarding dangerous precedents in granting bail. Bad precedents foster and reinforce a climate of illegality. The risk of subsequent harmful precedents emerging, which then reinforce themselves, is a warning voiced by another Supreme Court of India Judge, Mr. Justice Vivian Bose, in the Kedar Nath Bajoria case.

“If we wish to retain the fundamental liberties which we have so eloquently proclaimed in our constitution and remain a free and independent people walking in the democratic way of life, we must be swift to scorch at the outset tendencies which may easily widen, as precedent is added to precedent, into that which in the end will be the negation of freedom and equality.”

As we reflect on Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy, we ought to take seriously the warnings of experienced legal professionals to stand firm, if for no other reason than to secure a brighter future for upcoming generations.

Former Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka (C), his wife Maxencia Zalwango (L) and personal assistant Paul Ssemogerere. FILE PHOTO

Concluding remarks: Benedicto Kiwanuka’s enduring legacy—a call to judicial courage

I end by urging all of us to summon the enduring spirit of a man who dared to believe that Uganda could be governed by law, not by fear; by justice, not by violence. To speak of Benedicto Kiwanuka is to talk of the unfinished journey of our nation—toward democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights. The theme of this year’s Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture, “Upholding Justice with Courage: Advancing the Benedicto Kiwanuka Legacy,” should resonate deeply with us, both as justice sector professionals and as a nation.

It is a reflective theme that should prompt all of us to ask:

1. “Am I advancing Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy?”

2. “What will future generations say about us?”

3. “Will they say that in every ruling, every dissent, and every deliberation, we affirmed that jurisprudence—rooted in fairness and justice—could withstand the tests of time, the weight of power, and the shadows of prejudice?”

4. “Will they say that we fought for justice even when it was difficult?”

5. “Will they say that we stood strong when it was risky?”

6. “Will they, in the years to come, say that we understood a timeless truth—that the rule of law is never self-executing, but lives through the integrity of those entrusted to uphold it?”

7. “Will they say that we continued the legacy sparked by Kiwanuka’s sacrifice?”

The answer must be “yes”. For his legacy isn't just a monument to admire; it’s a mission to carry on. Each of us—judges, advocates, legislators, leaders, and citizens—must accept the responsibility to uphold justice with courage, no matter the cost. Judges are not merely technicians of statutes but the very conscience of justice. The judicial oath grants us the freedom to demand a higher standard—to refuse to compromise. It reminds us of what we committed to. It’s not only about the day we swore an oath but also about what is expected of us as decent human beings.

To honour Benedicto Kiwanuka’s legacy, we must actively defend justice with courage, without hesitation. In our current context, this means we should be very deliberate about fostering a culture of civic courage—and, by doing so, we will truly honour Benedito Kiwanuka’s legacy. Hon Justice Willy Mutunga, Chief Justice of Kenya emeritus, had this to say about Benedicto Kiwanuka regarding judicial courage:

“In my view, judicial courage means the defiance of pressures, influences, and duress based on the following attributes: the fidelity to the Constitution, the Oath of Office, and the law … [I]individual and personal courage is important … I believe the readiness to die for causes of judicial independence and integrity is the ultimate judicial courage”.

Personal courage is not just a desirable trait but a vital quality that enables judges to uphold judicial independence, resist external pressures, and ensure a fair administration of justice. In Uganda's context, with ongoing political pressures, Executive overreach, and societal influences, this courage is crucial for safeguarding democratic institutions and maintaining public trust in the Judiciary. Our duty is to do what is right, inspired by the example of the ready-made courage of Benedicto Kiwanuka. We can and should always find strength in his example and draw inspiration from his marvellous deeds to reinforce our resolve and enhance our contribution.

The reasons for emphasising personal courage are manifold.

(a) First, it protects judicial independence by allowing officers to act without fear of retaliation, as outlined in the Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct, which emphasise resisting undue influences and maintaining integrity in environments susceptible to political interference like Uganda. Without such courage, judges may give in to biases based on race, religion, or politics, eroding impartiality and equality.

(b) Second, it upholds the Rule of Law and prevents underdevelopment or violence, as unchecked executive overrides of judicial decisions can cause societal instability.

(c) Third, by drawing from spiritual guidance, prioritising the “fear of God over the fear of man” encourages decisions rooted in moral integrity and mercy.





As we honour Benedicto Kiwanuka on the 53rd anniversary of his death, let us pledge to uphold his vision: a Uganda where justice prevails and courage guides our actions. Doing so will not be easy. Some of you may face setbacks, such as missing out on promotions. They can hurt you. They can yell at you. They can do terrible things. Some might call you crazy because courage is often seen as madness and comes at a cost. Otherwise, it's not true courage. Despite the fear, courage empowers you to do things others cannot or will not do, such as the things that people think you shouldn't or can't do. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us many years ago, “when we straighten our backs, we might be beaten—but we can’t be ridden.”

Benedicto Kiwanuka reminds us that courage in upholding justice is not just the responsibility of judges and lawyers. It also requires all the stakeholders to be willing to speak truth to power, demand accountability, and resist injustice wherever it occurs.

First, we urge all three branches of Government — the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary to uphold the rule of law and civil liberties, as emphasised during recent commemorations calling for accountability. This involves safeguarding judicial independence, ensuring fair trials, and fighting the twin evils of impunity and corruption. No branch of Government is tasked with guiding society toward justice as the Judiciary. Society depends on the Judiciary as a last resort for protection, especially for the vulnerable and oppressed. We must never relinquish this vital role at any time.

Second, I stress the importance of bold judicial leadership as a brave act. Judicial leaders must step forward with the same determination that Benedicto Kiwanuka showed by pushing for reforms to solve systemic issues like case backlogs, corruption, and an ailing criminal justice system. This calls for the courage to innovate, as shown by the Judiciary’s recent efforts to fully adopt ADR and digital tools, despite opposition from traditionalists.

Bold leadership involves prioritising people-centred justice, including supporting the growth of black (customary) law; making bold reforms to eliminate outdated practices such as conducting criminal trials by sessions; addressing the serious remand issues affecting the criminal system; and fostering a culture of accountability in the Judiciary through decisive implementation of a performance monitoring system. Such courage will not only ensure that justice is quick, fair, and accessible to all Ugandans but will also help restore trust in the Judiciary’s institutions.

Third, on a personal level, all of us as citizens must find the courage to speak truth to power. Whether in our workplaces, communities, or online platforms, we can follow Benedito Kiwanuka’s example of refusing to deceive the world, even at significant personal cost. We must always draw the line—if not now, then very soon. “Let us not suffer” the fate of Cicero, whom Caesar’s ally mocked as a man who “sits on two stools”—a symbol of indecision in the face of history. We cannot afford such ambiguity. There comes a moment when principle demands clarity. That moment is upon us. If not now, then very soon, we must draw the line—and stand firmly on the side of justice and the Rule of Law. As citizens, we must reject the notion of branding those we disagree with as enemies, especially during the election season. Let us build a democracy that respects ideas and not one that thrives on dividing us as Ugandans. By doing this, we honour the martyrdom of Benedicto Kiwanuka and build a nation where justice is a right, not a privilege. Let us promote human dignity without compromise.

And last, let us ensure that when history records our time, it will say of us: They upheld justice with courage, and they advanced the legacy of Benedicto Kiwanuka.

Winston Churchill: "To each, there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing unique to them and fit it to their talents. What a tragedy if that moment finds them unprepared for that which could have been their finest hour."

To prevent this tragedy, we must silence fear, summon the courage to do what is right, and take every opportunity—big or small—that life presents to us to do justice. Our nation’s need for many Kiwanukas has never been greater. The question is: will you rise to be one?





Authored by Francis Gimara, SC