18 presidential hopefuls: Thriving democracy or political theatre?

The Electoral Commission (EC) was a beehive of activity when presidential hopefuls were invited last month to pick nomination forms. At the end of the two-week exercise, people from all walks of life had collected the forms, and 221 Ugandans had expressed interest in running for the highest office in the land. But that was just the start of the daunting journey that running for president entails. As of Friday evening, 18 aspirants had returned their forms to undergo verification of the requisite signatures ahead of the nominations.

The Presidential Elections Act, 2005, requires presidential aspirants to collect and submit 100 signatures per district from two-thirds of Uganda’s 146 districts.

Nominations of presidential candidates will take place between September 23 and 24, in line with Section 9(1) of the Presidential Elections Act, 2005. Campaigns for presidential candidates will kick off on October 4 and continue until January 12 next year.

Growing list

On Friday, Mr Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) became the latest aspirants to return their nomination forms to the EC offices in Kampala. The aspirants, according to EC records seen by Sunday Monitor, are from seven political parties, while others are Independents. “We gave an advisory to the aspirants that the lists be brought back at least two weeks before the nomination date. Meaning this list might grow even longer with the days that are left,” Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, says.

Besides Mr Museveni and Mr Mafabi, other candidates include Robert Kyagulanyi (NUP), Joseph Mabirizi (CP), Jimmy Akena (UPC), Godfrey Basil Busiku (Ind), Mubarak Munyagwa (CMP), Michael Nkwanga (Ind), James Mubangizi (Ind), William David Magezi (Ind), Fred Wakubi Chemuko (Ind), Deo Lukyamuzi Kizito (Ind).

Also on the list are Eric Steven Keddi (UPM), Male Kassim Buule (Ind), Henry Byamukama (Ind), Deogratius Akampurira (Ind), Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta (NEED), and Ronald Katushabe (Ind). In the 2021 presidential elections, at least 136 aspirants picked up nomination forms, but only 11 of them ended up on the ballot paper.

Implications

Reading into the amount of interest in the presidency, political analysts say the long list of aspirants portrays President Museveni’s government as a legitimate and democratic one, especially to the outside world. Prof Fredrick Juuko from Makerere University says whereas it is a sign of bastardisation of the electoral processes, it can also be played to the government’s advantage. “People who do not know what is happening in Uganda could merely look at that ballot paper and conclude that there is democracy in the country,” Juuko says.

He adds: “Some of these candidates could even be sponsored by the State to run, but they could also be sponsored to try to reduce votes from any strong candidate from the Opposition, so that the incumbent’s stronghold remains intact. The vote these people remove from the Opposition is always insignificant, but very important for Mr Museveni as it can easily cause a rerun or affect the entire election.” Mr Akena, the president of a faction of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), who is also a contestant in this election, says the political environment doesn’t portray a democracy.

“Some of the people on the list are those who have been sponsored by the State, while some are those want to have just 15 minutes of fame. Some of us have come to see that we correct some of the things that have gone wrong over time, and we need to be heard. We need to be respected and not jumbled up with the other crowds,” he says. Mr Okole Opio Lo Amanu, the spokesperson of the Democratic Party, says: “We have watched different trends of various people who don’t deserve a seat in that house of the presidency, and we laugh.

My president [Mr Norbert Mao, who is also the minister of Constitutional Affairs] is finalising the process of gathering signatures, and we shall come to contest against Mr Museveni. Some of the people on the ballot are sponsored by the State, and we don’t need to give them our attention because some of them are comedians.” But Mr Obed Katureebe, the acting executive director of Uganda Media Centre, says the overwhelming interest shows the trust Ugandans have in the electoral processes.

A delegation of FDC leaders hand over their presidential aspirant, Mr Nandala Mafabi's endorsement signatures on Friday

“Regardless of everything, let’s give it to the government… It shows that people have confidence in the EC, and we need to appreciate that. In other countries, such people would not be allowed to even show up in public places,” Katureebe says. But he is quick to add that whereas many have returned the forms, not all might end up on the ballot. “The EC has a mandate to scrutinise these forms, and maybe those that will make it to the ballot will be even fewer. But I can tell you that Uganda has given everyone a chance to practice their constitutional right,” he says.

Significance of numbers

In previous elections where the number of candidates has been growing, the competition has always been stiff between the first and second candidates, who always take the lion's share. In 2021, for instance, President Museveni got six million votes (58.38 percent) of the total number of registered voters, while Mr Kyagulanyi got 3.6 million (35.08 percent). The rest came as distant competitors. For instance, in the third place came Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi of FDC who scored a dismal 337,589 votes (3.26 percent), then Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) who managed 67,574 votes (0.65 percent), Democratic Party’s Norbert Mao who polled 57,682 (0.56 percent) and Gen Henry Tumukunde who got 51,392 (0.50 percent).

The others were Joseph Kabuleta who got 0.44 percent, Ms Nancy Linda Kalembe who polled 0.37 percent, John Katumba with 0.36 percent, Fred Mwesigye with 0.25 percent, and Willy Mayambala with 15,014 (0.15 percent). In the 2016 elections, the trend was almost similar, with the eight candidates who appeared on the ballot. President Museveni got 5.9 million votes (60.62 percent) and FDC’s Kizza Besigye got 3.5 million votes (35.61 percent). The rest of the participants hardly raised 1.5 percent of the 10.3 million votes cast on the day.

NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya (C) submits presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi's signatures to the EC this week

Mood ahead of 2026

Last month, Afrobarometer released a study that showed that despite several changes being introduced in 2015 and 2020, including changes to the EC’s appointment process and campaign financing rules, the public’s confidence in the electoral process remains low. Previous Afrobarometer data show that public scepticism about the role of the EC is rooted in fears about the institution’s ability to ensure a level playing field for all political actors.

These fears have previously been echoed by different groups, such as international observers and human rights organisations, that have criticised elections as not being free and fair. The European Union, for instance, said the 2021 General Election wasn’t free and fair, citing a lack of transparency and a climate of violence and intimidation. Other issues the election observers have often cited are widespread political violence, targeting of the Opposition, lack of media freedom, and an internet blackout, among others.

And Ugandan election followers are now worried that the trend could be pointing towards the same ahead of the 2026 elections. The abduction of Opposition supporters and key leaders, especially before, during and after elections, raises questions about the presence of democracy in a country where the Opposition says thousands of their supporters have been arrested or abducted in the past five years. Recently, People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) aspirant for Rukungiri Municipality, Sam Mugumya, was allegedly arrested by men suspected to be security operatives in Mbarara City, however, weeks later, his whereabouts are still unknown.

President Museveni’s biggest rival in the 2021 election, Mr Kyagulanyi, has also been affected. His security personnel remains in various prisons battling different cases. Others like Yasiin Ssekitoleko, alias Machete, and Anthony Agaba, aka Bobi Young, have spent more than five years in custody. Last week, Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the NUP spokesperson, together with other party supporters, appeared in court after days of being reported missing before they were remanded on charges of conducting unlawful drills. Leading Opposition figure Kizza Besigye and his aide Obeid Lutale remain in prison after being arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, in November last year. They were charged with treason and have, for months, been denied bail.

Juuko says the introduction of the multiparty system has not helped much.

“From inception, Mr Museveni didn’t like multiparty democracy, even after reintroducing it in 2005. He should have just been like Idi Amin, who just said I am the life president, or Milton Obote, who abolished them,” he says. Former president Milton Obote abolished political parties in 1969, and the country ran under a one-party dispensation through Idi Amin to President Museveni, who took power in 1986 and only returned the parties from the movement system in 2005. Multiparty democracy was reintroduced in Uganda following a referendum in July 2005, where the majority of Ugandans voted to lift the ban on political parties. The first multiparty general election under NRM took place in 2006.



