2023: When FDC, anti-gay law, mabati split Uganda

Split of FDC

It’s now easier for Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) founding president Kizza Besigye to have meetings at the offices of National Unity Platform (NUP) in Makerere--Kavule than at the official offices of FDC in Najjanankumbi, on the Kampala-Entebbe Highway.

This was exhibited on December 21 when Dr Besigye joined NUP leaders for prayers focused on human rights violations.

Besigye’s decision to fraternise with NUP stems from the upheaval that rocked FDC, leading to a split of the party, with one group – led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago – setting up shop at Katonga Road where Besigye’s offices are found, and another remaining in Najjanankumbi under the leadership of party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat and secretary general Nathan Nandala.

FDC’s issues had been swept under the carpet. They stemmed from the money that found its way into the party’s operations during the 2021 General Election.

The Katonga faction led by Besigye, Lukwago, and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda accused Mafabi and Amuriat of failing to account for the money whose source, they claimed, was State House.

“It’s a very sad day indeed that leaders in Uganda continue to betray those who trust them and they all very well know that now it’s not just the junta hunting and teargassing them but, it it’s now the junta together with their colleagues,” Besigye said.

FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat (right) and the Secretary General, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi (2nd right), during a press conference at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, on July 19, 2023. PHOTO | MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI.

Amuriat, who was propped up by Besigye in 2017 to replace Gen Mugisha Muntu as FDC supremo, in turn accused Besigye of undermining the Najjanankumbi leadership.

“I had a lot of respect for our founding president [Besigye] but I’m a man who can’t be a bootlicker of anyone,” Amuriat said as the youth exchanged blows at FDC headquarters. “The code that has brought us together as FDC has been broken today.”

High Court didn’t help matters when it refused to stop the national delegates’ conference that the Najjanankumbi group organised.

“If they want legal, we shall do legal. If they want politics, we shall do politics. If they want the other one [violence] we also know it,” Mafabi, also the Budadiri West Member of Parliament (MP), said.

FDC founding president Kizza Besigye (right) addresses the media at his offices on Katonga Road recently. Left is Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who the Katonga faction named interim president. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Since the High Court hasn’t decided on which faction is legally right, the Katonga faction has also proceeded to hold elections since Lukwago’s leadership is on an interim basis.

Iron sheets scandal

Corruption continued to dominate headlines, with the scandal in which Cabinet ministers and legislators were accused of stealing mabati (iron sheets) meant for poor people in Karamoja sub-region, leading this category.

Initial information was that 26 ministers, including Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, were to face criminal prosecution along with 30 MPs.

“This is unprecedented in the history of the NRM (National Resistance Movement) administration,” said government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo. “All the said ministers and the MPs are connected to the diversion of iron sheets meant for Karamoja and as directed by the President, all must be taken to courts and answer the charges if found culpable.”

By April, it was minister for Karamoja Mary Gorreti Kitutu who was charged at the Anti-Corruption Court with allegedly stealing more than 9,000 iron sheets. She was charged together with Michael Naboya Kitutu, her brother, who allegedly received 100 pieces.

Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu (right), her Senior Assistant Secretary Joshua Abaho (centre) and her brother Michael Naboya Kitutu in court on July 24, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Soon Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning, would also be charged with allegedly stealing 700 pre-painted iron sheets marked with ‘Office of the Prime Minister’.

Ms Agnes Nandutu, the state minister for Karamoja, would also be charged at the Anti-Corruption Court with haphazardly getting 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets.

Nandutu dashed to the Constitutional Court to halt her trial on grounds that the charges against her were imprecise, ambiguous, vague and broad, and as such her right to a fair hearing would be infringed.

The Anti-Corruption Court rebuffed Nandutu’s efforts to halt the trial.

“In the instant case, therefore, for reasons I have advanced, I decline to refer to the question raised because, on the face of it, I don’t see anything warranting constitutional interpretation as I had earlier said. I find the provision clear and understandable, and I don’t see any infringement on Article 28 (12) of the Constitution,” Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo ruled.

The cases are now being heard as the State presents different witnesses.

Anti-Homosexuality Act

It is common knowledge that homosexuality in Uganda is illegal under Section 145 of the Penal Code.

The section stipulates that: “Any person who has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; has carnal knowledge of an animal; or (c) permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature, commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for life.”

But that was deemed not enough by lawmakers – led by Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa – who once again enacted the Anti-Homosexuality Act which provides for a death penalty for aggravated homosexuality, sex acts committed without consent or under duress, against children, people with mental or physical disabilities, by a serial offender or involving incest.

Members of Parliament are seen during plenary on March 21, 2023 as the House debated the controversial anti-gay bill. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act attracted sanctions from the West.

“This shameful Act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda. The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including US government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others,” American president Joe Biden said.

“As such, I have directed my National Security Council to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of US engagement with Uganda, including our ability to safely deliver services under the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of assistance and investments,” Biden said, adding that his administration would also incorporate the impacts of the law into the review of Uganda’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

US President Joe Biden and his Ugandan counterpart Museveni. PHOTO/COMBO

Biden wasn’t bluffing. In November he said the US would be cutting several nations, including the Central African Republic, Gabon, Niger and Uganda from the Agoa list, citing gross violations of internationally recognised human rights.

Museveni responded, saying being taken off the list won’t affect Uganda that much.

“I need to advise you not to be over-concerned by the recent actions by the American government in discouraging their companies from investing in Uganda and removing Uganda from the Agoa list. Some of these actors in the Western world overestimate themselves and underestimate the freedom fighters of Africa,” Museveni said.

“On account of some of the freedom fighters making mistakes of philosophy, ideology and strategy, some of the foreign actors, erroneously think that African countries cannot move forward without their support. Certainly, as far as Uganda is concerned, we can achieve our growth and transformation targets, even if some of the actors do not support us.”

Yet his son-in-law Odrek Rwabwogo, however, had different ideas as he went to Washington to plead that Uganda remains on the Agoa list.

“While Ugandan trade through Agoa was insubstantial, growth of our exports to the US and other partners was an important pillar of our economic strategy going forward,” Rwabwogo, who is also an aide to Museveni, said.

The US ramped up pressure on Uganda by sanctioning Uganda Prisons boss Johnson Byabashaija for alleged connection to human rights abuse.

From 2005 when Byabashaija was appointed prison boss, the US Department of Treasury claimed, Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) members have engaged in torture and other serious human rights abuse against prisoners held within UPS facilities.

Earlier in August, the World Bank reacted to the anti-homosexual law by saying it won’t sanction new loans.

World Bank President Ajay Banga. PHOTO/FILE/AFP

With only $1.7 billion of the $4 billion allocated to Uganda by the World Bank disbursed, Museveni led the way in dismissing the move, saying Uganda will develop with or without loans.

Underestimating Africans

“It is, therefore, unfortunate that the World Bank and other actors dare to want to coerce us into abandoning our faith, culture, principles, and sovereignty, using money. They underestimate all Africans. We do not need pressure from anybody to know how to solve problems in our society. They are our problems,” a defiant Museveni said yet at the end of the statement said.

“We are continuing to talk with the World Bank so that both they and we avoid this diversion if possible,” Museveni added.

Muslim property row

It started as a threat to sell off the Gaddafi National Mosque after the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), led by Mufti Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, failed to repay Shs19 billion to businessman Justus Kyabahwa, but it ended with Muslims having a third Mufti, Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo.

Muslims have Mubajje, who still claims to be Mufti, and Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi who leads the Kibuli faction.

Sheikh Ssemambo, who has been Mubajje’s deputy, was installed as acting Mufti after a section of members of the UMSC general assembly, the top organ of the Muslim body, conducted a special session, resulting in the suspension of Mubajje and UMSC chairperson Mohammed Lubega.

They had been green-lighted by a court order that granted authority to Yudaya Babirye, Burhan Namanya, and Hussein Simbwa to organise a special session of the UMSC general assembly.

“...let a special sitting of the general assembly of the UMSC be immediately called to look into the affairs of the UMSC generally and immediately file a report before this court: the said general assembly should sit at any time and from time to time as the circumstances permit,” the court order read in part.

Mubajje’s had asked the public to ignore the latest moves to oust him, saying he is still Mufti at least until 2025 when his current term runs out.

Newly elected parallel Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Abdalla Ssemambo

The battle over Muslim property is likely to spill over into 2024, with Museveni telling Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to review any order that includes selling off the Gaddafi Mosque.

ADF

Using social media platforms throughout the year, President Museveni kept on updating Ugandans on operations of the UPDF against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the DR Congo.

But this didn’t stop the rebels from carrying out attacks within Uganda as evidenced on June 16 when the rebels attacked Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe on Uganda’s western border.

The ADF would go on to kill more than two dozen students in the most lethal attack Uganda has experienced in decades. Yet in October the ADF was blamed by the Ugandan authorities for the murder of a honeymooning couple – David Barlow from Britain and Celia Barlow from South Africa – along with their Ugandan guide Eric Ayai. The trio were killed while on a safari in Queen Elizabeth National Park near the DRC border.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime (left), visits Kitehurizi Village in Kamwenge District on December 21, 2023 following a terror attack. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Then this week, at least 10 people were killed after suspected ADF rebels attacked on Kitehurizi Village, Kamwenge District, late on Monday, causing hundreds to flee from the village.

UPDF attacked in Somalia

In June Ugandan forces operating under the auspices of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis) lost 54 soldiers after al-Shabaab militants raided a UPDF forward operating base in Bulo Marer found 130kms southwest of the Somali capital.