Very Likely

A substantive Governor for the central bank is appointed.

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole to be reopened.

2024 in probabilities

What does 2024 hold in store for Uganda. Our reporters Derrick Kiyonga and Isaac Mufumba look into their crystal balls and offer their two cents on what the probabilities are.



Manchester United to fire Eric Ten Hag.

The US to slap more visa and travel restrictions against Uganda government officials.

President Museveni to reshuffle his cabinet

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to continue with his countrywide tours.

Controversy on the Anti Homosexuality law to continue.

Corruption to dominate news headlines.

Kampala City roads to be fixed.

The UPDF to entirely pull out of Somalia

Uganda’s public debt stock to subside.

A minister resigns after being implicated in a corruption scandal.

Likely

The Constitutional Court to strike down some elements of the Anti- homosexuality Act.

Uganda to face more sanctions from the West.

Uganda to continue with the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) to continue causing instability in western Uganda.

Nigeria to win Africa Cup of Nations.

Commodity prices to remain high.

Museveni to reshuffle army.

Real Madrid to win the Uefa Champions League title.

Ministers caught in the Mabaati-gate saga to be convicted.