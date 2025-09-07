2025 primaries: Why unity eludes Ugandan parties

Uganda's 2025 party primary election season, a key stage in the lead-up to the 2026 General Election, provided several important lessons about the country's political landscape, the electorate, and the internal dynamics of its political parties.

From an Opposition point of view, two general elections over the last 30 years were the most inspiring. The first was the 2006 election marked by the drama around Dr Kizza Besigye in late 2005 and Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) emergence as the second-largest party on the back of Besigye’s detention by the State.

The second was the 2021 election, in which a new Kampala-based grassroots movement, the People Power, morphed into the National Unity Platform (NUP) and breathed fresh air and excitement into national politics, especially in Buganda and Busoga sub-regions.

The elections in between (2011 and 2016) were more continuity than a feeling of a new start, and the 2026 election will be the third continuity one.

The 2026 General Election will be a disappointing one, whatever the outcome. If one belongs to or supports the ruling NRM, the NRM-on-NRM violence and public voter bribery are things difficult to live with or explain away.

As an NRM supporter, you saw a level of pettiness, dishonesty, and violence that was a far cry from the reasons NRM’s predecessor, the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM), started a war following the 1980 General Election. And if one belongs to or sympathises with NUP, the disillusionment is even deeper than that felt by NRM supporters. NUP was supposed to be driven by lofty idealism, reflected in the party’s mostly youthful rank-and-file.

Even if one is a neutral, apolitical onlooker, NUP’s parades, quasi-military uniforms, passion, and tendency to address senior party leaders as “commander” suggested a high sense of purpose and oneness in the party.

To see the bickering within the party and the bitterness among those denied party tickets has been disappointing. It could be argued that all this wrangling and bickering among the political parties (including the Democratic Party and FDC) has been caused by how lucrative politics in Uganda has become.

Just one month of an MP’s salary is more than the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) savings of most of Uganda’s formal workforce, so the argument could go, the stakes as high as these inevitably turn elective politics into a do-or-die contest. But if so, how does one explain the bitter extreme of the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) contest between former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her successor Anita Among?

The NRM’s CEC is largely a volunteer body of the party. CEC members don’t earn salaries for those positions, so Among and Kadaga were fighting over ego rather than money. It’s clear from all this that building political party cohesion and political culture in general still eludes Ugandan society. What was ironic is that some NUP contestants ended up showing their true colours.

NUP vetted flagbearers mainly on two scores – one’s strength on the ground or in their constituencies, and one’s commitment to the party. Some contestants who, within days of being denied the party card, defected to the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) or Democratic Front (DF) parties confirmed, by that action, that NUP’s vetting committee might have been right about them.

In hindsight, it might be to NUP’s benefit that these fair-weather members defected at a whim; who knows what damage they could have done to the party had they been given the flag, for example, being compromised by the NRM state.

As for the NRM party itself, the violence and bitter feuding were yet another reminder that very little holds NRM together except the benefits of incumbency and, perhaps, Mr Museveni’s historical position as its founder. Once President Museveni leaves power, there will be practically nothing left in common for the party’s members to rally around.

This much could be said of NUP, too: Without Bobi Wine as its leader, it’s hard to see what else would hold NUP together. Little wonder that most NUP primary aspirants made a point of including a picture of Bobi Wine on their campaign posters.

This bitter intra-party conflict demonstrates that we often focus on the wrong things in our national goals. To the government and most political leaders, economic growth at a national level and fighting abject poverty at a local level are the most important goals.

But there might be one goal more important than GDP growth, and that is achieving unity in society, something we now see is so much harder to achieve than building new roads and boreholes. This is where we might remember Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu.

This politician and former army commander has been consistent in his argument that the one sure and reliable way in party politics is to patiently and gradually build awareness and support from the ground up.

It doesn’t matter how long it takes or how few the immediate results might appear: carefully cultivated grassroots support beats riding on emotional waves and displays of large crowds at rallies.

These outer, impressive manifestations of a party’s strength are fickle, and in the end, evaporate quickly, Muntu has been arguing since 2005. This lesson can extend to business companies.

Rather than focus on the outer measurement of profit and growth in market share, companies should make it a priority to build a strong, united company vision and culture. Unity. It seems sentimental, idealistic, a mere slogan even. But we now better appreciate how difficult it is to get human beings from different regions, social backgrounds, with different personalities and priorities to think and act as one.

Little wonder most people find marriage such a challenge. It’s one thing to get married to a man with a good job and a car, as most Ugandan women think; it’s entirely another matter to get two people of different genders, backgrounds, and mentalities to become of one accord in most of life’s matters.

The process within political parties is about getting different groups and individuals to see and embrace one common goal, and, as with marriage, NRM, DP, FDC, NUP, Uganda Peoples Congress, and other parties are learning how difficult it can be.