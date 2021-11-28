Police load caskets onto a truck following the raid on the palace of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere (inset) in 2016. PHOTO/ FILE

5 years after Kasese killings: 132 royal guards return to broken homes

By  Jerome Kule Bitswande

  • Fifth anniversary. In January this year, 132 royal guards, 17 of them women, were granted bail by Jinja High Court Justice Jeanne Rwakakoko.
  • Jerome Kule Bitswande finds out how the four years of imprisonment have impacted their families. P.12-13

On November 27, 2016, a joint force of the police and the military raided the palace of the Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere, on Kibanzanga Road in Kasese Town.  

