A man has gone to court to prove his manhood. But how?

Two years ago, a man went on X, a social media platform many of you pronounce as ‘ex’, and announced that he had failed to sense his ‘heritage’ and potentially lost his ability to give jabs.

Wait, I’m aware that many of you have grown up in the city, that you are only used to terms like shopping from the store or trips to Dubai. Naturally, the mention of ‘heritage’ will be confusing so let’s use a more familiar connotation.

You know cars. Cars have something called a driveshaft. This is a spinning tube that transmits power from the engine to the back of the vehicle at the differential, that is, from the gearbox to the wheels.

That should make better sense than heritage, right?

So where were we again? Yes, driveshaft. When this thing fails like the man on X said of himself, the power from the engine can no longer reach the wheels, resulting in a loss of propulsion.

Your vehicle may suddenly lose speed and become difficult to accelerate, making it challenging to maintain control. When this happens, a passenger in your vehicle will have to disembark and take a boda if they are to ever go to heaven.

So back to the man on X. apparently, his heritage – I mean the driveshaft – failure followed his taking of Covid-19 jab. I don’t know the science of jabs but I can stake my neck on the chopping board to discuss the art of it.

What happened is that last week or so, another man went on X and posted stuff about the driveshaft not working and that a passenger had taken a boda, leaving behind a doodle that read like ‘ex’ for all folks on X to see.

This ex-ing on X thing has riled the driveshaft man. He has gone to court and wants Shs100m for stocking on powerbanks. We assume it is for powerbanks because, seriously, Shs100m would buy all the omulondo ever grown in this land and even grab some more Korean ginseng.

All these ex and X things would not bother us but when it comes to court, we have to know that judgements are derived from irrefutable ‘hard evidence’. Technically, this is a very bad idea that will get worse if the judge hearing the case is a woman.

At a time when we need every bit of resources to fix the drainage in Kampala and ensure that the city roads are good enough for Metu’s exclusive buses, it is painful to hear that the taxpayer has to first incur costs on how people became ex on X.

This is why a driveshaft issue must never be brought on social media. This is a cardinal private affair. Once you are wary of losing heritage, contact a certified doctor.

But now that the bullet has left the gun, we have to hope that the man who took the matter to court will withdraw the case.

In the meantime, why do I feel like the claimant should have instead written to the VP asking for a bailout? There are people on the loose with requests for the government to plumb their homes and this driveshaft issue could have gotten more sympathy votes than the political joke we have seen.

It is December, let’s pray that the driveshaft case is not taken up by a judge called Carol. The irony in this X and ex issue will be too stiff for any dysfunction to bear.