ACP Akoth on life as a woman police officer

You have given 17 years of your life to the Uganda Police Force. Has it been worth it?

Yes. It has not been an easy road, and there have been ups and downs but with determination and knowing what I want, I have come this far. I have been able to serve my country and the community and to me, that is something great.

When I finished my training I was deployed as the officer-in-charge of the Child and Family Protection Unit in Buikwe District. That unit is the busiest in every police station because it involves counselling, listening and advising. Leading that unit was a dream come true because right from university I wanted to work with children.

I have been the district police commander (DPC) in Buikwe and Mayuge districts. I have been a regional police commander (RPC) in Sezibwa, Savannah and Rwizi (police regions), and I also served as the commandant, Railway Police.

People say this is a thankless job. Is it a profession you would encourage your daughter to join?

Yes, even with all the challenges. It is not a thankless job because it has given me the opportunity to be employed. I have had the opportunity to tour this country because as a police officer you are expected to serve in any part of the country.

What challenges have you faced in the line of duty?

I am working in a male-dominated institution and at times there are certain stereotypes that people have about female officers. For instance, when I was DPC and later, RPC, people would walk into my office, find me sitting there, and tell me they wanted to talk to the DPC or RPC.

They were used to seeing men in those positions. I would welcome them and tell them I was the person they were looking for. The mere fact that we were young officers also surprised them because they thought only older officers could be DPC or RPC.

Sometimes, the issue comes from our male colleagues because of the patriarchy and socialisation process. Sometimes, they are not comfortable, especially when the commander is female and the deputy commander is a man. But, with time, we will get there.

There was a time when I was the only female RPC. I would come for meetings and some would throw comments. But none of their words moved me. Much as I wished there were other female officers with me in the room, what consoled me was that my commanders knew my capabilities. That thought always boosted my confidence.

Have you ever given an order and it was rejected?

In the security forces orders are not rejected. One can only grumble about the order. But, you do as you have been commanded and then later, you can complain, because if you disobey an order, we have disciplinary mechanisms in place to deal with that situation.

You know, I am the kind of person who always tells herself that once I want something, I have to go for it. I have also always told myself whatever men can do; a woman can do it even better. So, I have never considered myself sidelined.

Do you feel that you have had to work extra hard because you are a woman?

Women have to work twice as hard to get to where they want to be. It is unfair because if we all went through similar training and were passed out… The only thing I usually say is that the same opportunities should be availed to both genders. Women have their unique roles as mothers so I believe that before someone develops a bias against a female officer let her first be given the chance to try out something before she is castigated.

Was it your desire to join the police?

After university, I was employed at Shoprite. However, I had some issues and my contract was terminated. I already had friends in the police force and so when the advert for cadet officers came out, they gave me the information. I decided to try my luck and the rest is history. It was my second application because I had applied in 2004 but I was not selected. My mother was very supportive of my decision. I was prepared for the tough police training. It is all about the mindset. When you go for that kind of training, always put it at the back of your mind that it is not a punishment; it is meant to make you a good police officer.

Are you married? How do you balance work and life?

I was once married but it did not work out. However, balancing work and life depends on how understanding your partner is, whether he is a civilian or also in the Forces. He has to understand the nature of the work you do.

I have children and I always create time to bond with them because they need to be mentored. One day I am going to put off this uniform forever and if I do not nurture my children now, they will become a problem to society.

Do men fear to approach you for relationships?

(Laughs). They fear to approach me and they have their reasons why. On the other hand, there are many out there who are yearning to befriend someone in this uniform for whatever reasons they have.

What do you have to say to women out there?

I encourage them, especially the young ones, to join us because of the assurance of employment. I encourage the young female officers who are already in the Force to work hard because some of us only got to where we are now through hard work and discipline.