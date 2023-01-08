African leaders tell Botswana ex-president Khama to ‘cry in a sack’

Ian Kharma is in trouble. A court in Botswana has issued an arrest warrant for the former Botswana president, Khama, for possession of illegal firearms.

Khama should be arrested on sight, the judge said of the ex-president, who last year took residence in neighbouring South Africa.

But where birds of a feather give remiges (wing feathers) and rectrices (tail feathers) to one of a kind to help see them through difficult times, Khama has received only scorn from his ex-cronies otherwise known as the African despots. They even mocked his name calling him ‘Karma.’

In a leaked WhatsApp group messages imagined by this column last night, African leaders told Khama to “pull a thick sisal sack over his head” and look for a “very dark room” to sob quietly so that “nobody hears or sees him cry.”

“We told him… no, we actually pleaded with him to be a true African and change the mere piece of paper called constitution but do you remember what he said with a thick tongue?” asked the president of a central African state.

“He said third term was a sad term,” said a West African strongman.

This writer could not reproduce the details of the WhatsApp conversation of the so-called African leaders because it was obtained clandestinely. The social media messaging group has both reigning heads of state and government and retired luminaries.

“You see Khama is brown like, very light skin, the kind we like about our women, so he must have lived the illusion that he was a muzungu,” one of the leaders said, complete with several laughter emoji.

Ignoring the jibes, Khama said the government of his handpicked successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, was trading in “laughable” politics.

“My father Seretse Khama founded this party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), but there are bedbugs sucking too much blood from it,” Khama said. “The Batswana deserve better.”

“No, Khama, just face your karma quietly. You thought we were fools to cling on but now you can feel the shame of being slapped with flimsy charges such as illegal possession of firearms,” said one of the guys from East Africa.

“But why do I think you guys are the ones in pain?” Khama asked defiantly.

“We shall know who is in pain when they grab and shove you around like they do the Opposition,” said one of the leaders.

“I’m going to go back home and expose their lies,” Khama said.

A West African despot, who has notoriously ruled from foreign land and only returns home to get his seasonal 97 percent vote, typed something in French. It elicited a lot of laughter emoji from a section of the French-speaking fellows on the group that has about 86 memebers.

This writer turned to Google. The translation: “My old friend Dos Santos, the Angolan, he hand-picked Joao Lourenco, served him the cake but what happened? He died a frustrated man and his beautiful daughter Isabella is about to lose her dimples due to constant frowning from State machinations.”

The Angolan protested. He said he would ask the African Union to intervene.

The President of a tiny central African state called for calm. He said Khama deserves the respect of all because “it takes some balls to really step down from such a joyous ride.”

“It’s wrong to cling to power against the people’s wishes. If, like me, the people still want you, then you’ve to serve them but never outlive your usefulness,” he said.

“But you guys rig and call that people’s mandate,” said a former South African head.

“Ah, you go back to the shower now that you’re out of prison,” someone from the Horn of Africa joked.

The South African left the group in protest at the “insult from a cartoonish mind.” He was, however, added back by the Admin, from East Africa, who also promised to give the angry fellow a long-horned cow.