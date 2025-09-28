All set as eight presidential candidates start traversing the countryside

The Electoral Commission (EC), police and different political parties were on Friday holed up in a room for more than 11 hours as they tried to map areas where the presidential candidates would stage their campaign rallies starting tomorrow. From about 10am to about 8pm, political party agents and EC officials scanned the map of Uganda to harmonise the campaign programmes that the different camps presented.

This week, EC cleared eight men to contest in the forthcoming presidential elections. They include National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Yoweri Museveni, National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

The other candidates are Mr Robert Kasibante of the National Progressive Party (NPP), Mr Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (CP), Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Mr Mubarak Munyagwa from the Common Man’s Party (CMP), and Mr Frank Kabinga Bulira of the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP).

Different strategies

The final campaign programme released by the EC indicates that the top two candidates from the 2021 presidential race will start their campaigns employing different strategies.

Mr Kyagulanyi will start from his stronghold of Busoga sub-region, while President Museveni will kick off in Kampala, where he registered some of his fewest votes in the last polls. In Busoga, Mr Kyagulanyi garnered 437,059 votes, while Mr Museveni got 404,862 votes.

In Kampala, of the 550,604 votes that were cast, Mr Kyagulanyi got 391,787 (72.8 percent) while Mr Museveni got 128,658 (23.92 percent). Mr Kyagulanyi also managed to get 55 MPs from Buganda out of the 57 that his party took to Parliament.

President Museveni will start his campaign rallies in the capital, in the areas of Munyonyo and Makindye, thereafter head to Luweero District for the second day, before crossing to the northern districts of Amolatar and Dokolo, before proceeding to Alebtong and sum it up with Otuke, Apac and Kwania.

“This harmonisation exercise is done in tandem with the programme of the President so that there are no clashes. The election process, until voted out, doesn’t create a vacuum for the presidency, so in this process, some rules and guidelines govern all candidates, including the President. The President’s term ends on May 12, 2025,” EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said.

He added: “So this programme helps us to see where the President is so that we manage two crowd pullers not to be in the same area and, or not use the same road that may cause traffic issues and other related insecurities against the citizens of the country.”

Mr Kyagulanyi will start in Busoga in the districts of Jinja, Buyende, Kamuli, Kaliro and Luuka – from where he was arrested during the last presidential elections before the country broke into sporadic protests demanding his release. During the November 18 and 19, 2020, protests, the government says 54 people were killed.

NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine (centre), speaks after his nomination at the EC headquarters in Lubowa on September 24, 2025. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The NUP candidate will thereafter head to Bugweri, Namutumba, Mayuge, Iganga, and Namayimgo districts before crossing to the Greater Masaka. Former journalist and political analyst Dismas Nkuuda said: “Mr Museveni will be telling the people of Kampala that he is the right man for the job, given his bad performance in the city over the last elections.

On the other hand, Bobi Wine will want to thank his people of Busoga for overwhelmingly voting for him in the last elections and ask them to continue with the trends in the coming elections.”

On whether Mr Museveni’s NRM was intentional in starting their campaigns in Kampala, acting executive director of the Uganda Media Centre, Mr Obed Katureebe, said they had to think through many things as a government to reach the final decision.

“The President will be launching the NRM manifesto in Munyonyo, and we are intentional on this. He has been supporting many youth groups in Kampala and indeed across the entire country, so he would wish to tell them and show them what is in store for them in the next five years,” he says.

L-R: Frank Bulira Kabinga, Robert Kyagulanyi, Mubarak Sserunga Munyagwa and Gregory Mugisha Muntu

Others candidates

Gen Muntu will hit the ground on the second day, according to the EC programme. He will be in Kawempe and Kampala Central, then travel to the western districts of Mitooma, Rubirizi and Ntungamo on the third day, before crossing to Namayingo and Bugiri in the east.

Mr Mafabi will begin his campaigns in Buikwe District, then cross to Buvuma Island, then Iganga, Kamuli, Buyende, then to Jinja City before he crosses to the western districts of Bundibugyo, Kasese and Fort Portal. Candidate Munyagwa will be in Kawempe for his first rally, then proceed to Bugweri District, then Bugiri, Jinja and then Iganga.

Mr Mabirizi, who is running for a second time, will start his campaigns on the third day from Kiboga, then to Kyankwanzi, Hoima, Kikuube, Ntoroko and Kyenjojo.

Mr Bulira will start with the districts of Bugiri, Luuka, Kayunga, then cross to Kiboga, Buyende and then to Hoima. Mr Kasibante will start in Mityana District, before heading to Kassanda, Mubende and Kyegegwa, then to Kyenjojo, Fort Portal, Kabarole, Ntoroko, and then to Bundibugyo.

No guarantees

Former election observer with the Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), Mr Crispin Kaheru, said some areas are still lacking even after EC released the programme. “From an observer’s lens, the roadmap is clearer on dates than on guarantees.

The EC has locked in presidential nominations and issued campaign guidance. But the voter education guarantee is still scribbled in pencil. Without a firm, funded, independent voter outreach plan, millions risk having ballots without preparation. You can’t harmonise campaigns and leave citizens out of tune,” Mr Kaheru, now a member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, said.

According to the EC programme, the presidential campaigns will end on January 12, 2026, and the elections scheduled for January 14, 2026.

Section 2, sub-section 2 of the Presidential Elections Act stipulates: “The election of the President shall, subject to Article 61 of the Constitution, be held during the first 30 days of the last 90 days before the expiration of the term of the President.”

The same law also provides that the elections will be conducted 48 hours after the conclusion of the presidential campaign programme.

Asked whether the elections will be held on January 14, Mr Mucunguzi was non-committal.

“Yes, the law provides for what you have said, but I can't confirm that because the EC has to sit and assess what the circumstances are before we declare the real voting date. We shall communicate that particular one,” Mr Mucunguzi said.