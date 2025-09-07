Americans call Museveni a good military leader

Thirty one years ago, the leadership of the influential African-American Institute (AAI) voiced its support for President Museveni, whom it praised as “a good military leader”.

Mr Carl Schieren, the vice chairman of AAI, was also all praises for the Movement system and the government in Kampala as “the eye catcher for the West after all African democracies failed”.

AAI is an international education organisation dedicated to advancing the development of Africa through higher education and skills training.

The organisation also convenes activities aimed at promoting greater engagement between Africa and the United States. That is done by implementing programmes in the areas of liberation education, global healing and repair, economic sovereignty, and community building.

According to The Monitor’s edition of September 05, 1994, Mr Schieren made the comments in Washington at the end of August 1994, while addressing a group of African journalists.

The comments were at the time viewed as a major shift in the institute’s and the US government’s policy around relations with African countries because that was a period when the US was pushing most countries on the African continent to embrace multi-party democracy.

"Certainly, Uganda is of great interest today. Museveni is a brilliant chap who has had a better vision of African governance than most of the leaders in Africa," he said.

Elucidating his thoughts, the AAI boss said the West was at the time more interested in accountability and stability, “than the hazards of multi-party democracy that had instead divided many African countries”.

He said African countries that opened up for multi-party democracy had been thrown into more confusion than ever before, "so now most African countries are borrowing Museveni's ideas".

It should be remembered that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) introduced the Movement, or no-party system of government, in place of the multi-party system on the grounds that political parties had been founded on wrong premises and had, therefore, proved to be divisive.

Mr Museveni and his lieutenants in the NRM have always attributed the violence and alleged sectarianism that have plagued Uganda in the past to political parties.

The Movement, which was supposedly all-inclusive and where individual candidates would run for elections based on their personal merit, was at the time touted as a cure to the problems caused by multi-party democracy.

It should be remembered that immediately after taking power, the NRM issued Legal Notice No. 1 of 1986, which suspended “all forms of political activities and any other form of political activities” until further notice. The same instrument directed that all forms of gatherings had to be cleared by the police.

In August 1992, the National Resistance Council (NRC) adopted a resolution which led to the suspension of the activities of the parties “in the interim” to ostensibly curb sectarian tensions. In 1993, during debate on the Constituent Assembly (CA) statute, the NRC barred parties from fielding candidates in the CA elections. Candidates could only contest on their “individual merit”.

Stability first

Now, Mr Schieren said the "stability and discipline" that was being witnessed in Kigali, where the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) had just taken power, was a result of the RPF’s relationship with Mr Museveni’s Movement. RPF took power early in July 1994, after it militarily defeated forces that were fighting on the government’s side.

The RPF victory also signalled the end of a genocide that occurred over an estimated 100 days, in which an estimated 800,000 Tutsi were killed and between 150,000 and 250,000 women were raped.

"I hope the RPF government will follow Museveni's example," Mr Schieren said.

No clinging to power

Also singing Mr Museveni’s praises at the same time was Mr Theodore Dagne, the deputy staff director of the African Sub-Committee in the US Congress, who said there was no possibility that Mr Museveni would cling on to power if the Constituent Assembly (CA) decided against continuation of the Movement system of government.

"Museveni is principled and could not remain in power if the Constituent Assembly decides to do away with the Movement type of government. It is dangerous to make a hero out of a military leader, but in the case of Uganda, we are still pleased with Museveni, unless he changes overnight," Mr told the same group of journalists.

The newspaper, however, pointed out that the journalists, many of whom had seen firsthand how many of the military leaders on the continent had degenerated into despots, did not buy into the arguments of the two Americans.

The journalists are reported to have told off the two Americans, saying this apparent change of policy followed in a trend where the US had previously accommodated military leaders on the African continent for reasons of convenience.

Mr Dagne, however, insisted that he had visited Uganda and found that all leaders of the political Opposition had taken up high-ranking jobs in the NRM government.

Indeed, most leaders of the political parties, such as Democratic Party (DP) and the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), had been appointed to key positions in Cabinet in the broad-based government which was formed after the NRM/A shot its way to power.

From DP, there was the president general, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere as minister for Internal Affairs; Prof Ponsiano Mulema as minister for Finance; Robert Kitariko as minister for Agriculture; Evaristo Nyanzi as minister for Commerce; Joseph Mulenga as minister for Justice; Sebaana Kizito as minister for Regional Affairs and Prof Yoweri Kyesimira as minister for Planning and Economic Development.

From the Conservative Party (CP), there was Jehoash Mayanja Nkagi, who was named minister for Education. From UPC, there was Prof Edward Kakonge, who was the minister for Local Government; Mr Ben Okello Luwum, who was the minister for Lands and Surveys and Stanislas Okurut, who was the minister for Transport and Communication.

Others from groups that rivalled the NRM include Dr David Lwanga of the Federal Democratic Movement (FEDEMU), who had been named minister of Environmental Protection and Andrew Lutakome Kayiira of the Uganda Freedom Movement (UFM), who had been named minister for Energy.

By the time Mr Dagne was speaking in Washington in 1994, some of those people had been kicked out of Mr Museveni’s Cabinet. According to the newspaper, Mr Dagne further told the journalists that "donors are more interested in stability than heckling about multi-parties".

Not all praises

It, however, emerged that not everyone in the West was singing Mr Museveni’s praises. Article 19, a United Kingdom-based international press freedom organisation, with offices in Washington, had at the time moved to bear pressure on the donor community and the US government to reconsider aid to Uganda for what was at the time seen as attempts by the government to curb freedom of the press.

Article 19 had, in an August 16, 1994, report on Uganda titled, ‘Journalists Criticise Attempt To Gag The Press,’ reported that independent newspapers in Uganda had condemned attempts by the NRM government to muzzle the press by barring government departments from giving adverts to private media organisations, including The Monitor.

Ms Sandra Colliver, the organisation’s lawyer, was at the time quoted as saying Uganda was following in the footsteps of the government of India, which had been the first to bar its departments and agencies from advertising in the private media.

In the case of India, however, the government’s order was overturned by a court decision of court. Ms Colliver said freedom of the press did not mean only free access to the dissemination of information, but also freedom to relate with all government departments, adding that Article 19 was taking Uganda’s case seriously.

Legal action against the government was at the time being considered as an option, but the advertisement ban was subsequently lifted without the organisation dragging the government to court.